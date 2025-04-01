Clarrisa Guzman: Chicago teen reported missing

The Brief Clarrisa Guzman, 15, was last seen in the Archer Heights neighborhood on March 30. Family reported her missing after she left home and did not return. Chicago police urge anyone with information to call detectives or 911.



A 15-year-old girl from Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood has been reported missing, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

What we know:

Clarrisa Guzman was last seen by her family on March 30 when she left her home and did not return.

The Chicago Police Department has classified her as an endangered missing juvenile. She is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 5-feet and weighing 125 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Clarrisa Guzman | CPD

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what Clarrisa was wearing when she disappeared.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Clarrisa’s whereabouts to contact the Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.