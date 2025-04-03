Chicago woman charged in Old Town murder

article

The Brief A Chicago woman, Breanna Gilliams, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a man in Old Town last month. She was arrested in Englewood and is set for a detention hearing on Thursday.



A Chicago woman was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last month in the Old Town neighborhood.

The backstory:

Breanna Gilliams, 33, allegedly shot a 44-year-old man in the chest around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue.

Paramedics took the victim to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gilliams was arrested Tuesday in Englewood. She was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Gilliams has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.