m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420801739" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-420801739" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=8 killed, 40 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/8-killed-40-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings" data-title="8 killed, 40 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/8-killed-40-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings" addthis:title="8 killed, 40 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420801739");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420801739-361936556"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420801739-361936556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420801739" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - At least 48 people were shot — eight fatally — in incidents of gun violence within city limits over the weekend.</p> <p>Shootings escalated as the weekend went on: Nine people were wounded Friday after 5 p.m., 15 were shot Saturday and Sunday saw 24 people shot.</p> <p>On Sunday, <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/3-year-old-boy-shot-in-face-and-killed" target="_blank"><strong>3-year-old boy </strong></a><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/3-year-old-boy-shot-in-face-and-killed" target="_blank"><strong>died</strong></a> from what Chicago police said may be an accidental gunshot wound in South Deering.</p> <p>Family members told police they were in the another room in the 9600 block of South Escanaba when they heard a gunshot at about 4:15 p.m., CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. They rushed to see what happened and found the boy with the gun. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face, police said.</p> <p>Family members took the boy to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Guglielmi said.</p> <p>The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t provided details about his death.</p> <p>The Department of Children and Family Services has been called in to assist police investigations, Guglielmi said.</p> <p>The weekend’s latest fatal gun violence incident happened a few hours earlier in Lawndale on the West Side.</p> <p>Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 4:59 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said. There, they found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, including to his face and head.</p> <p>He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.</p> <p>On Saturday, another man was found shot to death a few blocks away in the same neighborhood.</p> <p>About 8:20 p.m., Curtis Davis was sitting in a vehicle in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street when he was shot in the back of the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> <p>A few hours earlier, a man was discovered fatally wounded in a home in Park Manor on the South Side.</p> <p>Officers found Eric Hamilton Jr., 29, inside the home about 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue with a gunshot wound to his forehead, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> <p>Just after dawn, a man was killed in University Village on the South Side near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.</p> <p>Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 7:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue and found a man who had been struck multiple times, Chicago police said.</p> <p>The man, who was thought to be between 18 and 20 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.</p> <p>The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the fatality.</p> <p>About three hours earlier, a man was shot and killed in Englewood on the South Side.</p> <p>Officers responded about 4:07 a.m. to the 5600 block of South Loomis Boulevard for a call of shots fired and found Robert Scott, 32, with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.</p> <p>He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.</p> <p>On Friday, a man was fatally gunned down in Austin on the West Side.</p> <p>Desmond Curry, 28, was standing next to a vehicle about 11:38 p.m. in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue when an unknown number of males approached him on foot and opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was hit multiple times in the body.</p> <p>He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.</p> <p>Another man, 30, was also struck by gunfire, police said. He was walking on the sidewalk when shots rang out and was hit in the back. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missile launcher found in checked luggage at airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 DC </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LINTHICUM , Md. -- Officials at an airport outside of Baltimore say they found a missile launcher in the checked baggage of a passenger early Monday morning.</p><p>The incident was reported at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum , Maryland. Transportation Security Administration officers contacted police after they spotted the missile launcher and tracked down the traveler who was detained for questioning.</p><p>. @TSA officers at @BWI_Airport detected this missile launcher in a checked bag early this morning. Man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead! pic.twitter.com/AQ4VBPtViG</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/possible-shooting-reported-at-gilroy-garlic-festival" title="Police: 3 killed, 12 wounded, suspect shot dead at Gilroy Garlic Festival" data-articleId="420754661" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gilroy police provide an update on a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 3 killed, 12 wounded, suspect shot dead at Gilroy Garlic Festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span>, <span class="author">Kristin J. Bender, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were killed by a gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival before police shot and killed him Sunday, the city's police chief said. </p><p>Police Chief Scot Smithee said a second suspect could be on the loose and dozens of officers are searching the area. Smithee said the suspect who was killed came into the festival through a nearby creek by cutting through a fence. His name and age were not released. </p><p>The names of the victims who were slain were also not released. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/four-shot-in-north-lawndale" title="Four people shot in front of Lawndale gas station a week after a shooting at same location" data-articleId="420766988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where four people were shot, Sunday night, in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt, in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Four people shot in front of Lawndale gas station a week after a shooting at same location</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were shot in front of a gas station in Lawndale a week after a shooting occurred in the same location.</p><p>Similar to the shooting July 21, about 9:50 p.m., the group was gathered in front of a Shell gas station, 3942 W. Roosevelt Rd., when someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>An 18-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were struck in the right legs, a 23-year-old man was struck in the left leg and a 27-year-old man was struck in the groin area, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-16h10m51s211_1564431087247_7557349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-29-16h10m51s211_1564431087247-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Team effort: Stranded pilot whales rescued from Redington Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-identify-gunman-in-deadly-gilroy-garlic-festival-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police and ATF agents swarm the home of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter. July 29, 2019" title="7a GILROY NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police identify gunman in deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, 6-year-old boy among those killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/witnesses-describe-gilroy-shooter-dressed-in-khaki-loading-rifle-silently-before-kiling-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police descend on the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a gunman killed three and injured a dozen others. July 29, 2019" title="530A GILROY NUTS AND BOLTS _00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses describe Gilroy shooter dressed in khaki, loading rifle silently before killing 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-of-twins-left-in-hot-car-defends-husband"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/29/FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758_7555856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom of twins left in hot car defends husband</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missile-launcher-found-in-checked-luggage-at-bwi-airport" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;TSA&#x20;Spokesperson&#x20;Lisa&#x20;Farbstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Missile launcher found in checked luggage at airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toddler-found-dead-inside-van-outside-south-florida-day-care" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler found dead inside van outside day care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/whoopi-goldberg-compares-border-facilities-to-fake-nazi-concentration-camp-set-up-to-fool-red-cross" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whoopi Goldberg compares border facilities to fake Nazi concentration camp set up to fool Red Cross</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears-kicker-candidates-facing-up-to-camp-pressures-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears kicker candidates facing up to camp pressures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brazil-prison-riot-beheadings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER 