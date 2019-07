- A South Side man has been charged with trying to solicit nude photos, videos and sex acts from children over social media.

Desmond Holcombe Jr., 20, turned himself in at 10:25 a.m. Thursday at the Harrison District police station, 3151 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.

Holcombe is charged with two counts of indecent solicitation/criminal sexual assault, two counts of grooming, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and one count of solicitation of child pornography, police said.

He was positively identified by two juvenile boys as the man who contacted them on social media between January and March to request nude photos and videos, police said. He also allegedly offered to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

Holcombe is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday, police said.