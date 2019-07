- A man was stabbed Wednesday morning on a train at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station on the city's South Side, according to the CTA.

Two men got into an argument around 8 a.m. on a northbound train that led to fight, where one of them was stabbed with a pair of scissors, according to the CTA.

The CTA tweeted northbound trains were halted at the Cermak-Chinatown station due to police activity. Service is resuming with residual delays.

A 54-year-old was fatally stabbed while riding a train at the same CTA station last weekend. A convicted armed robber who was paroled from prison four months ago has been charged with the murder in the fatal stabbing.