- Chicago police are looking for a man they consider both armed and very dangerous.

Police sources have confirmed that the person wanted in a violent carjacking is the same man wanted in the July attempted sex assault and stabbing of a DePaul graduate student.

The carjacking happened in the 1800 block of North Freemont last month. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Adam Bramwell, confronted the woman with a knife as she was parking her car in her garage. She was thrown to the ground before he choked her and took her car, police said.

The attempted sexual assault happened just days later as a 22-year-old woman was walking home from a bar, police said. She was slashed and stabbed with a knife while fighting off the sexual assault.

State corrections records show Bramwell is currently on parole, but has gone missing and was convicted in 2017 of aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

Chicago police consider him armed and dangerous. They say call 911 if you see him.