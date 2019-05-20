< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410212699" data-article-version="1.0">Family says baby cut from mom's womb breathed on his own without help from machine</h1> Family says baby cut from mom's womb breathed on his own without help from machine
Posted May 31 2019 09:04PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 09:17PM CDT src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410212699-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="marlen ochoa-lopez baby 1"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410212699-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410212699-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410212699-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="marlen ochoa-lopez baby 1"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos" title="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/1111124e_1558404515231_7295280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos" title="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function Posted May 31 2019 09:04PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 09:17PM CDT <aside id='related-headlines410212699' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li><a href="/news/local/funeral-held-for-murdered-pregnant-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez"><span>Funeral held for murdered pregnant teen</span></a></li>
<li><a href="/news/local/family-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez-arrives-in-chicago-from-mexico"><span>Family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez arrives in Chicago</span></a></li>
<li><a href="/news/suspects-in-grisly-murder-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez-held-without-bond"><span>Woman plotted to kill pregnant teen: prosecutors</span></a></li>
</ul>
</aside> arrives in Chicago</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspects-in-grisly-murder-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez-held-without-bond"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Woman plotted to kill pregnant teen: prosecutors</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - A baby cut from his mother's womb in Chicago is slowly improving in the hospital.</p><p>Yovani Lopez's family spoke Friday to say the little boy has breathed on his own, and that it is the first time he has breathed without the help of a machine.</p><p>Yovani's mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/suspects-in-grisly-murder-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez-held-without-bond" target="_blank">was brutally murdered in April</a></strong> when she was lured to a home on the Southwest Side and strangled with a coaxial cable. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect shoved man onto train tracks for being white, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after shoving another man onto train tracks last week for being white, police said.</p><p>Willie Hayes – who is black – was taken into custody Thursday on charges of ethnic intimidation, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported .</p><p>Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday at the Wood Street Light Rail Transit in Pittsburgh. A criminal complaint cited two witnesses who told police that the victim “was assaulted and then thrown onto the trolley tracks by an unknown black male.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/cameras-placed-along-chicago-expressway-in-fight-against-drug-sales" title="Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Surveillance cameras have been placed along a Chicago expressway in an effort to crack down on illegal activity in neighboring areas frequented by drug dealers.</p><p>Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says about 20 cameras have been placed along a seven-mile stretch of the Eisenhower Expressway, which connects the city's western suburbs to the city's central business district.</p><p>Authorities say the expressway has become notorious as an access route for drug users from the suburbs and elsewhere to travel to Chicago's West Side for their fix.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" title="11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors aren't saying much about why they charged R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related felony counts but one thing is clear: Things are much more serious for the Grammy-winning R&B singer.</p><p>The reasons start with the fact that the 11 new counts include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault - a Class X felony that carries a sentence up to 30 years - more than four times as long as the sentence that each of the 10 counts Kelly was charged with and pleaded not guilty to in February.</p><p>"By doing this they have enhanced the penalty if he's convicted," Joe Lopez, a Chicago defense attorney, said Friday. And perhaps more significantly, he said that even with the original 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly was charged with in February there was a possibility that he could have been placed on probation and avoided prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign marks the location of a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="1072266090_1559344559812-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war between US and China</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. (Photo credit: Hall County Department of Corrections)" title="Fieldgrove and Kershner_1559327878180.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/suspect-shoved-man-onto-train-tracks-for-being-white-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suspect shoved man onto train tracks for being white, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cameras-placed-along-chicago-expressway-in-fight-against-drug-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Singer&#x20;R&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;appears&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;to&#x20;request&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;be&#x20;allowed&#x20;to&#x20;travel&#x20;to&#x20;Dubai&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Leighton&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Court&#x20;Building&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Jason&#x20;Wambsgans-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/kim-foxx-releases-jussie-smollett-files-offers-recusal-explanation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kim Foxx releases Jussie Smollett files, offers recusal explanation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;marks&#x20;the&#x20;location&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Costco&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;Costco&#x20;is&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;report&#x20;its&#x20;fiscal&#x20;1Q19&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;13&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war 