- A body found in an Illinois forest preserve is believed to be a 27-year-old woman from Gary, Indiana, who went missing last month and may have been kidnapped, according to the FBI.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. No other information has been released since the discovery.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois. After not having contact with her, Buchanan's family reported her missing the following Monday.

The FBI was initially offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.