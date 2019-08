- A weekend of gun violence in Chicago left at least seven people dead and 46 others wounded.

The weekend began Friday evening as a 5-year-old boy was wounded by someone shooting out of the window of an Englewood home. Chicago police said the shooter was targeting someone he had just stabbed, but missed and struck the boy in the thigh.

Early Sunday, a single shooting at a block party wounded eight people — one of them fatally. Police shared audio of the gunfire that captured nearly a minute of nonstop shooting.

"Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Shootings reached a peak Sunday morning, when 17 people were shot in three separate incidents in Lawndale over a span of two hours, forcing Mount Sinai Hospital to stop accepting new patients.

About 1:20 a.m., a group of people were gathered in Douglas Park in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire from a black Camaro, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was hit in the groin and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A woman, 25, was struck in the arm, leg and taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized. Another woman, 22, was also hit and stabilized at Mount Sinai, police said.

A 20-year-old man and a woman, 19, were hit and taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said. Two men, 23 and 21, took themselves to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds. Their conditions were stabilized.

A few blocks away, two women were shot shortly after the Douglas Park shooting.

The pair, 26 and 21, were standing in the 1200 block of South Troy Street about 2:36 a.m. when someone shot at them, police said.

The older woman was hit in the buttocks and hip and taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. The younger woman was hit in the hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Her condition was stabilized.

About an hour later at 3:43 a.m., eight people were shot in the 4200 block of West 18th Street in Lawndale, according to police.

Demetrius Flowers, 33, was was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. It is unclear if he died at the scene or at the hospital.

On Saturday, a man was fatally shot outside his home in Englewood on the South Side.

Calvin Seay, 23, was outside his home about 1:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stewart Street when someone in a gray vehicle pulled up and shot at him, police and the medical examiner's office said.

Seay was hit in the head and chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than half an hour later, authorities said.

Before dawn, a man was shot to death in West Garfield Park.

About 2:25 a.m., Johnny Parris, 23, was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of West Monroe Street when someone unleashed gunfire, police and the medical examiner's office said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.

A 28-year-old man who was standing outside of the vehicle was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

A couple of hours earlier, another double shooting left a 19-year-old man dead in Fernwood on the South Side.

Joshua Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the back about midnight near an alley by the Imperial Motel in the first block of West 103rd Street, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old man was also struck by a bullet in the incident, police said. He was walking when he saw a large group of people outside and heard gunfire. He was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.

At least 30 others were wounded in citywide shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Gun violence in Chicago last weekend left eight people dead and 40 others hurt.