- A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded someone who approached him with a gun Monday in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

He was walking into an apartment alley about 4:15 p.m. when a man approached him in the 2500 block of South California Avenue and took out a handgun, Chicago police said.

The man, 25, out his own gun and shot the 20-year-old in his head, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The older man was uninjured and showed officers a valid firearms ownership card and concealed carry license, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.