- For several hours this afternoon, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s family met with hospital staff at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, asking about the baby's medical care and questioned the staff about what happened in this case.

“I have asked to see a copy of their protocols and procedures for mothers who come in who have given birth at home,” said Julie Contreras, a family advocate. “The questions that we asked, which were many, are going to be answered in our next meeting.”

New pictures released Monday show baby Yovani and his dad. The baby is still on life support, with breathing and feeding tubes, but did he open his eyes today for his dad.

In the meeting, the family asked why it took the hospital so long to call the authorities when it was apparent the baby did not come in with his mother.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, who is now charged with murder, brought the baby to the hospital claiming she had given birth. However, she had instead murdered the pregnant teenager and removed the baby from the womb.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was not contacted by the hospital for more than two weeks after the baby was brought in.

"At what point did the hospital become concerned that this was not the parents?” said Frank Avila, a family advocate.

A hospital spokesperson would not comment about today's meeting but did send a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ochoa-Lopez family. Our top priority is to provide the safest and highest quality care for the patients and communities we serve. Out of respect for patient privacy and in compliance with federal and state regulations, we are unable to provide comment. We continue to cooperate with local authorities."

Funeral arrangements have been set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Visitation will be Thursday and Friday at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, while the funeral will be held on Saturday at the same location.