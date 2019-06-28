< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415377972" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415377972" data-article-version="1.0">Sister of woman killed retrieving phone on Red Line tracks speaks out</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415377972" data-article-version="1.0">Sister of woman killed retrieving phone on Red Line tracks speaks out</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415377972" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sister of woman killed retrieving phone on Red Line tracks speaks out&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/sister-of-woman-killed-retrieving-phone-on-red-line-speaks-out" data-title="Sister of woman killed retrieving phone on Red Line tracks speaks out" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/sister-of-woman-killed-retrieving-phone-on-red-line-speaks-out" addthis:title="Sister of woman killed retrieving phone on Red Line tracks speaks out"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415377972.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415377972");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415377972_415381636_143730"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415377972_415381636_143730";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415381636","video":"579534","title":"Sister%20of%20woman%20killed%20retrieving%20phone%20on%20Red%20Line%20speaks%20out","caption":"The%20sister%20of%20a%20woman%20killed%20by%20a%20CTA%20Red%20Line%20train%20spoke%20out%20Friday%20night%20about%20the%20tragedy.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FSister_of_woman_killed_retrieving_phone__0_7455880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FSister_of_woman_killed_retrieving_phone_on_Red_L_579534_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656384596%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjkSvIknsnwC3yf-Ne7xWl6yTMvA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fsister-of-woman-killed-retrieving-phone-on-red-line-speaks-out"}},"createDate":"Jun 28 2019 09:50PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415377972_415381636_143730",video:"579534",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Sister_of_woman_killed_retrieving_phone__0_7455880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520sister%2520of%2520a%2520woman%2520killed%2520by%2520a%2520CTA%2520Red%2520Line%2520train%2520spoke%2520out%2520Friday%2520night%2520about%2520the%2520tragedy.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/28/Sister_of_woman_killed_retrieving_phone_on_Red_L_579534_1800.mp4?Expires=1656384596&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jkSvIknsnwC3yf-Ne7xWl6yTMvA",eventLabel:"Sister%20of%20woman%20killed%20retrieving%20phone%20on%20Red%20Line%20speaks%20out-415381636",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fsister-of-woman-killed-retrieving-phone-on-red-line-speaks-out"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415377972"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:50PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415377972-415382115" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - The sister of a <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/woman-hit-killed-by-red-line-train-in-englewood" target="_blank">woman killed by a CTA Red Line train</a></strong> spoke out Friday night about the tragedy.</p> killed by a CTA Red Line train</a></strong> spoke out Friday night about the tragedy.</p><p>The victim was identified as 37-year-old Felon Smith from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Witnesses say she dropped her phone on the Red Line tracks and jumped down to try and get it. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, 83, with dementia reported missing from Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 83-year-old man has been reported missing from the Fulton River District in West Town.</p><p>Anthony Grosch, who has dementia, was last seen Friday in the 300 block of North Des Plaines Street, Chicago police said.</p><p>He was wearing a black shirt, pants and jeans, hearing aides and silver-framed eye glasses, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/concert-on-northerly-island-evacuated-due-to-severe-weather" title="Concert on Northerly Island evacuated due to severe weather" data-articleId="415366612" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Concert_on_Northerly_Island_evacuated_du_0_7456028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Concert_on_Northerly_Island_evacuated_du_0_7456028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Concert_on_Northerly_Island_evacuated_du_0_7456028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Concert_on_Northerly_Island_evacuated_du_0_7456028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Concert_on_Northerly_Island_evacuated_du_0_7456028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Severe thunderstorms moved through Chicago Friday evening, forcing concertgoers to seek shelter after the Huntington Bank Pavilion was evacuated on Northerly Island." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concert on Northerly Island evacuated due to severe weather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Severe thunderstorms moved through Chicago Friday evening, forcing concertgoers to seek shelter after the Huntington Bank Pavilion was evacuated on Northerly Island.</p><p>The outdoor venue was evacuated about 7 p.m. due to “severe weather,” and concertgoers were told to seek shelter in their cars or in the North Garage near Soldier Field, Huntington Bank Pavilion said in a tweet.</p><p>By 8 p.m., the storms had passed and people were allowed back into the venue, the pavilion tweeted. The band The National was scheduled to perform at 9:10 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/teens-with-bb-gun-caught-committing-string-of-heists-in-loop-near-north-side-feds" title="Teens with BB gun caught committing string of heists in Loop, Near North Side: feds" data-articleId="415366034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brantez Evans and Lamarr Brown allegedly leave a Loop Mini Mart they attempted to rob on June 25, 2019 at 14 W. Jackson. | U.S. Attorney&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens with BB gun caught committing string of heists in Loop, Near North Side: feds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two teenagers are facing federal charges in a string of heists over the last week in the Loop and Near North Side.</p><p>Brantez Evans, 18 and Lamarr Brown, 19, allegedly used a BB gun to rob three Subway restaurants and a minimart, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.</p><p>They were arrested by Chicago police Tuesday minutes after allegedly robbing a Subway restaurant at 1234 N. Halsted St., prosecutors said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/sister-of-woman-killed-retrieving-phone-on-red-line-speaks-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/brandy%20martin_1561776538783.jpg_7456050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="brandy martin_1561776538783.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sister of woman killed retrieving phone on Red Line tracks speaks out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-jussie-smollett-case-susana-mendoza"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flannery_Fired_Up__Jussie_Smollett_case__0_7455749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Flannery_Fired_Up__Jussie_Smollett_case__0_20190629015609"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: Jussie Smollett case, Susana Mendoza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/concert-on-northerly-island-evacuated-due-to-severe-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chicago-thunderstorm"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Concert on Northerly Island evacuated due to severe weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/he-was-on-fire-man-badly-burned-after-vape-battery-explodes-in-his-pocket-at-work-attorney-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos show Nader Harb’s burn injury and pants after an extra lithium-ion battery for his vape pen exploded. (Photo credit: Provided via attorney Tom Merriman)" title="Vape Pen Explosion_1561771279475.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-83-with-dementia-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Anthony-Grosch1_1561775001334_7455852_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Anthony-Grosch1_1561775001334_7455852_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Anthony-Grosch1_1561775001334_7455852_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Anthony-Grosch1_1561775001334_7455852_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Anthony-Grosch1_1561775001334_7455852_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man, 83, with dementia reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-jussie-smollett-case-susana-mendoza" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flannery_Fired_Up__Jussie_Smollett_case__0_7455749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flannery_Fired_Up__Jussie_Smollett_case__0_7455749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flannery_Fired_Up__Jussie_Smollett_case__0_7455749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flannery_Fired_Up__Jussie_Smollett_case__0_7455749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flannery_Fired_Up__Jussie_Smollett_case__0_7455749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: Jussie Smollett case, Susana Mendoza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/concert-on-northerly-island-evacuated-due-to-severe-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Concert on Northerly Island evacuated due to severe weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/teens-with-bb-gun-caught-committing-string-of-heists-in-loop-near-north-side-feds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/bb%20gun%20suspects_1561772514199.jpg_7455824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brantez&#x20;Evans&#x20;and&#x20;Lamarr&#x20;Brown&#x20;allegedly&#x20;leave&#x20;a&#x20;Loop&#x20;Mini&#x20;Mart&#x20;they&#x20;attempted&#x20;to&#x20;rob&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;14&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Jackson&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Attorney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teens with BB gun caught committing string of heists in Loop, Near North Side: feds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/he-was-on-fire-man-badly-burned-after-vape-battery-explodes-in-his-pocket-at-work-attorney-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;show&#x20;Nader&#x20;Harb&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;burn&#x20;injury&#x20;and&#x20;pants&#x20;after&#x20;an&#x20;extra&#x20;lithium-ion&#x20;battery&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;vape&#x20;pen&#x20;exploded&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;via&#x20;attorney&#x20;Tom&#x20;Merriman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 