- The sister of a woman killed by a CTA Red Line train spoke out Friday night about the tragedy.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Felon Smith from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Witnesses say she dropped her phone on the Red Line tracks and jumped down to try and get it. However, she could not get back onto the platform before the train came into the station.

“She was a fighter, and like I explained to you earlier we had been through some things and she’s an overcomer, and I think the world needs to see another light than what the social media is pushing on my sister," said sister Brandy Martin.

The accident happened at the Red Line station at 69th Street.