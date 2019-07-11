< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Some say Illinois should kick the Chicago area out of the state By Mike Flannery
Posted Jul 11 2019 07:17PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 09:35PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 07:24PM CDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417649386-417649398" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/two%20illinois_1562890853319.jpg_7516450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417649386" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines417649386' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/illinois-cancels-band-from-fair-lineup-over-confederate-flag"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/jb%20pritzker_1562812703102.jpg_7513802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>JB defends decision to cancel 'Confederate' band</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-cancels-band-from-fair-lineup-over-confederate-flag" target="_blank">defended his decision to cancel a state fair appearance</a></strong> by a band that uses Confederate flag imagery, and he dismissed calls to cancel another performer who has repeatedly posted images implying deadly violence against President Donald Trump.</p><p>After Pritzker dumped country rock band "Confederate Railroad" from the DuQuoin State Fair, some demanded he also cancel Snoop Dogg's planned August 16 appearance at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield -- pointing to provocative images that Snoop's posted, including one with a toe-tag reading "Trump." The governor said displaying the Confederate battle flag is far worse.</p><p>"Tens of millions of people were enslaved. We're talking about a history, a terrible history in the United States -- death and destruction that took place under that flag," Pritzker said.</p><p>On social media, critics of Pritzker's decision have revived the notion that Illinois should somehow kick the Chicago area out of the state.</p><p>Republican State Rep. Terri Bryant, of far southern Illinois, objected to a blanket prohibition on groups like "Confederate Railroad" displaying the Confederate flag at the fair. The governor said the flag is not just an historic symbol, but a modern one.</p><p>"It is today a symbol of racists, white nationalists, of the alt-right. And so I do not think that the state of Illinois should be sponsoring something that is amplifying that symbol," Pritzker said.</p><p>Attendance at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield has fallen dramatically in recent years. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago paramedics failed to treat gunshot victim for an hour as he lay dying</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago Fire Department investigation is still incomplete over a year after paramedics failed to treat a gunshot victim as he lay in the street dying, although the department says it has new rules to avoid the “tragic error” in the future.</p><p>Erin Carey, 17, initially survived a gunshot wound to his head early June 18, 2018, but was placed under a white sheet by paramedics and “left for dead” for over an hour, according to a lawsuit filed June 17 by Carey’s family in Cook County Circuit Court.</p><p>Five other people were also shot — one of them fatally.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-with-dementia-68-missing-from-chicago" title="Woman with dementia, 68, missing from Chicago" data-articleId="417630899" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Screen-Shot-2019-07-11-at-5.35.59-PM_1562884904106_7515987_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Screen-Shot-2019-07-11-at-5.35.59-PM_1562884904106_7515987_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Screen-Shot-2019-07-11-at-5.35.59-PM_1562884904106_7515987_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Screen-Shot-2019-07-11-at-5.35.59-PM_1562884904106_7515987_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Screen-Shot-2019-07-11-at-5.35.59-PM_1562884904106_7515987_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman with dementia, 68, missing from Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman with dementia has been reported missing from East Garfield Park on the West Side.</p><p>Mary Greenlee, 68, was last seen July 3 in the 100 block of South Hamlin Boulevard, Chicago police said.</p><p>She was wearing a pink dress with a green floral patter, and was wearing sandals, police said. Greenlee, who is 5-feet-8, has dementia.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-shot-in-leg-walks-a-mile-before-chicago-paramedics-pick-him-up-in-west-town" title="Man shot in leg walks a mile before Chicago paramedics pick him up in West Town" data-articleId="417628741" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 