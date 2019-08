- Nine people have been shot dead and 27 others wounded in Chicago since Friday afternoon.

One of the victims was a three-year-old boy who was shot in the face and killed in Jeffrey Manor on Sunday afternoon. Early Saturday, a 12-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on West 70th in Englewood.

Chicago's new mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has been meeting with police every Monday or Tuesday to go over the weekend's statistics and come up with solutions for the violence. Earlier this month, she said, "it feels like we are losing the streets."

As of Sunday at 3:40 p.m., the gun violence victims were listed as:

Male, 3, Jeffrey Manor, killed Sunday afternoon

Male, 24, North Lawndale, killed Sunday morning

Robert Scott, 32, Englewood, killed Saturday morning

Male, unknown age, Near West Side, killed Saturday morning

Eric Hamilton, 29, Park Manor, killed Saturday afternoon

Curtis Davis, 29, North Lawndale, killed Saturday night

Chantell Grant, 26, Grand Crossing, killed Friday night

Andrea Stoudemire, 35, Grand Crossing, killed Friday night

Nine people were killed and 32 wounded over the weekend of July 12-14.