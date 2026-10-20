2 women charged in $1,700 theft from Naperville Alo Yoga store, prosecutors say

The Brief Two women are charged with stealing nearly $1,700 worth of clothing from the Alo Yoga store in downtown Naperville on Oct. 19. Prosecutors say Arterria Lipsey, 32, fled police in a Dodge Durango, reaching 82 mph before spike strips ended the pursuit on I-294. Lipsey was ordered detained and faces burglary, retail theft and aggravated fleeing charges; Shataya Connor, 28, was released on her own recognizance.



Two women accused of stealing nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Naperville yoga apparel store are facing multiple charges, and one of them has been ordered detained.

Arterria Lipsey, 32, appeared in court Tuesday morning on one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony, as well as multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Lipsey is also charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and one count of retail theft, a Class 3 felony.

Her alleged accomplice, Shataya Connor, 28, is charged with one count each of burglary and retail theft.

Connor was released on her own recognizance Tuesday morning, while Lipsey was ordered detained until her next court appearance, prosecutors said.

(From left) Pictured is Arterria Lipsey and Shataya Connor. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Naperville yoga store burglarized

The backstory:

The alleged theft happened around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Alo Yoga store at 19 W. Jefferson Ave. in Naperville.

Naperville police responded to the store after Lipsey and Connor allegedly entered, selected various clothing items valued at $1,694 and left without paying, prosecutors said.

A short time later, an Elmhurst police officer spotted the women traveling east on Interstate 290 in a black Dodge Durango driven by Lipsey, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, but Lipsey allegedly refused to stop and fled, reaching speeds of 82 mph.

The officer terminated the pursuit but later rejoined after Hillside police picked it up, prosecutors said.

The pursuit ended on southbound Interstate 294 after the Durango drove over spike strips previously deployed by Oak Brook police. Lipsey was then taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"In DuPage County, you cannot simply enter a local business, help yourself to nearly seventeen hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise, walk out without paying, and expect to get away with it," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "What I find particularly upsetting in this case is the allegation that Arterria Lipsey, who was driving the getaway car, then led police on a dangerous high-speed chase, putting the officers involved and countless innocent motorists at great risk. Thankfully, no innocent motorists were injured or worse. Once again, I remind the motoring public, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. If you do not, we will use every tool at our disposal to apprehend you, including assistance from other agencies, as in this case…"

What's next:

Lipsey's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16. Connor is due back in court Nov. 10.