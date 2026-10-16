'This is all we have': Person of interest questioned after 6 Beverly businesses hit in brazen break-in spree

The Brief Six businesses along West 95th Street in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood were burglarized in less than 30 minutes Thursday morning, leaving owners with stolen cash and thousands of dollars in damage. Some business owners are struggling to afford repairs, while Chicago rapper Queen Key says she plans to move her boutique online after the break-in. Police say one person of interest is being questioned as detectives investigate.



"Some of us, this is all we have, and to know that some will try to take it from you is just devastating."

For Talicia Patterson, those words capture the heartbreak of watching years of hard work become another casualty of crime.

Patterson is among several small business owners in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood struggling to recover after burglars targeted six storefronts in less than half an hour Thursday morning, leaving behind shattered windows, stolen cash and thousands of dollars in damage.

Chicago police confirm one person of interest is being questioned as detectives investigate the string of burglaries along the 2100 block of West 95th Street.

Six businesses targeted in minutes

The backstory:

Surveillance video captures three men jumping out of a red vehicle around 3:43 a.m., carrying what appear to be burglary tools.

The men split up, each heading toward a different storefront.

Windows were smashed, glass doors shattered and, within seconds, one masked burglar was seen fleeing with an entire cash register.

According to Chicago police, four businesses were burglarized between approximately 3:46 and 3:48 a.m. Two more were hit around 4:08 a.m.

Police say cash was stolen from four businesses. Two others sustained damage, but nothing was reported stolen.

The thieves were gone in minutes, but the business owners were left facing a much longer road to recovery.

$100 stolen, $1,500 in damage

By the numbers:

Patterson has owned Jayde Beauty Supply for two years, pouring her time, money and energy into building a business in the Beverly community.

She says burglars stole approximately $100, but the damage they left behind will cost her about $1,500 to repair.

For a small business that doesn't always see steady foot traffic, that unexpected expense is a significant financial blow.

"It's frustrating in a business like this because we aren't always busy every single day," Patterson said. "So now I am hoping and praying that people are going to come in. We don't always get 30 to 40 customers in a week."

Fifteen years of sacrifice, $7,000 in damage

Just a few doors down, Menia Houston is confronting the aftermath of another shattered storefront.

For 15 years, Houston has worked to build Dez Deme House of Styles. Now, she estimates the damage from the break-in will cost approximately $7,000.

"It's fresh. I am still looking at this, so it's a lot," Houston said.

She has already requested four or five estimates to replace the damaged window.

But rather than ask for donations, Houston has a message for the community.

"I'm not trying to do a GoFundMe and all that. Come shop. Let me see you. Let me style you."

It's a plea for customers to support the businesses that have invested years in the neighborhood.

Another business owner still counting losses

Dig deeper:

Sandtricia Strickland has operated Essential Creations for 13 years.

Her business was also targeted, and she says cash was taken.

"It was some cash. We are still trying to evaluate," Strickland said.

Beyond the financial damage, some owners are frustrated with how the aftermath was handled.

Patterson says she and other business owners were already sweeping up broken glass when officers arrived. She claims they were told investigators would not collect fingerprints because the scenes had been disturbed.

"No fingerprinting was done when we got here. All the business owners were sweeping up glass," Patterson said. "I was told they won't fingerprint because we swept up the glass. We should've left everything here until they got here."

Chicago rapper Queen Key says she's done with a physical storefront

What they're saying:

For Chicago rapper Queen Key, the break-in has become a breaking point.

She opened her Kolors boutique in April, hoping to bring a new shopping experience to the city she calls home.

Just six months later, she says thousands of dollars in damage have convinced her to move her business online.

"It made me lose hope in the city for real," Queen Key said. "I don't have time for that. I tried to gift Chicago with an experience and it was disrespected and violated."

Queen Key says she has no interest in continuing with a physical storefront in Chicago.

"I am not interested in doing it again. A lot of stuff needs to change."

More than broken glass

Big picture view:

For the business owners along West 95th Street, the damage goes beyond shattered windows and stolen money.

It's about the years spent saving, sacrificing and building something they could call their own.

In a matter of minutes, those investments were put at risk.

Some are determined to rebuild. One is preparing to walk away from her storefront altogether.

And for those fighting to stay open, the request is simple: They don't want a handout. They want customers.

Chicago Police say Area Two detectives are investigating all six burglaries. One person of interest is being questioned, but no charges have been announced.