Crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's Fulton River District
CHICAGO - A 7-Eleven in Chicago’s Fulton River District was burglarized early Wednesday after an SUV was used to crash through the building.
Chicago burglary
The crash-and-grab burglary happened around 4:33 a.m. in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.
The offenders entered the 7-Eleven and appeared to remove an ATM from inside. They then got into a second vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.
The white SUV was left at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.