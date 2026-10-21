Crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's Fulton River District

The Brief An SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven Wednesday morning in Chicago’s Fulton River District. Police said the offenders appeared to remove an ATM from inside. No injuries were reported, and detectives are investigating.



A 7-Eleven in Chicago’s Fulton River District was burglarized early Wednesday after an SUV was used to crash through the building.

Chicago burglary

The crash-and-grab burglary happened around 4:33 a.m. in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.

The offenders entered the 7-Eleven and appeared to remove an ATM from inside. They then got into a second vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The white SUV was left at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.