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Crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's Fulton River District

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 21, 2026 8:57 AM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 8:57 AM CDT
Crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's West Town area
Crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's West Town area

Crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's West Town area

An SUV was used to crash into a Chicago 7-Eleven early Wednesday.

The Brief

    • An SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven Wednesday morning in Chicago’s Fulton River District.
    • Police said the offenders appeared to remove an ATM from inside.
    • No injuries were reported, and detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A 7-Eleven in Chicago’s Fulton River District was burglarized early Wednesday after an SUV was used to crash through the building.

Chicago burglary

The crash-and-grab burglary happened around 4:33 a.m. in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.

The offenders entered the 7-Eleven and appeared to remove an ATM from inside. They then got into a second vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The white SUV was left at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyFulton River DistrictNews