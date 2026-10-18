Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 hurt, 1 critically on West Side, police say

The Brief Four people were shot, one critically injured, near Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning. The other three victims were listed in good condition. The gunman fired shots from an SUV and fled the scene.



A mass shooting on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning left four people injured, one critically, near Loretto Hospital.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of S. Central Ave. around 2:27 a.m. for a call of a person shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

One victim was standing on the sidewalk when an SUV pulled alongside him and an unidentified gunman began firing shots, hitting him and three other victims, police said.

The four victims included:

A 45-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She self-transported to Loretto Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and left shoulder. He self-transported to Loretto Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the face. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police released no further details.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.