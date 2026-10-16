Chicago police seek 4 people in separate CTA train attacks

The Brief Chicago police are seeking four people connected to two separate CTA train attacks. A 65-year-old woman was attacked in each incident. Tips can be submitted anonymously.



A 65-year-old woman was attacked in each of two separate incidents on CTA trains, according to Chicago police.

CPD seeks CTA attack suspects

The first attack happened Sept. 6 around 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said a woman struck a 65-year-old woman in the face multiple times with a closed fist. Police are looking to identify a Black woman who was wearing a black string-top shirt, gray skirt and black shoes.

South Austin CTA attack suspect | CPD

The second attack happened Oct. 9 around 2:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street in the Near North Side neighborhood.

Police said three people attacked a 65-year-old victim, dragged the person off the train and sprayed paint into the victim’s face and mouth.

Near North Side CTA attack suspects | CPD

Police are looking to identify:

A Hispanic man, between 18 and 25 years old, with a shag hairstyle and a "5718" tattoo on his left knuckles.

A Hispanic woman, between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a brown coat, black pants and brown boots.

A Hispanic man, between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a dark sweater, tan pants and earrings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Tips about the South Austin attack should reference case number JK402739. Tips about the Near North Side assault should reference JK446326.