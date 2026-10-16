Chicago police seek 4 people in separate CTA train attacks
CHICAGO - A 65-year-old woman was attacked in each of two separate incidents on CTA trains, according to Chicago police.
CPD seeks CTA attack suspects
The first attack happened Sept. 6 around 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said a woman struck a 65-year-old woman in the face multiple times with a closed fist. Police are looking to identify a Black woman who was wearing a black string-top shirt, gray skirt and black shoes.
South Austin CTA attack suspect | CPD
The second attack happened Oct. 9 around 2:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street in the Near North Side neighborhood.
Police said three people attacked a 65-year-old victim, dragged the person off the train and sprayed paint into the victim’s face and mouth.
Near North Side CTA attack suspects | CPD
Police are looking to identify:
- A Hispanic man, between 18 and 25 years old, with a shag hairstyle and a "5718" tattoo on his left knuckles.
- A Hispanic woman, between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a brown coat, black pants and brown boots.
- A Hispanic man, between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a dark sweater, tan pants and earrings.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.
Tips about the South Austin attack should reference case number JK402739. Tips about the Near North Side assault should reference JK446326.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.