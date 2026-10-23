Chicago offers support to families affected by South Side funeral home investigation

The Brief Families are still searching for answers two months after 55 decomposing bodies were discovered at a South Side funeral home. The city of Chicago hosted a resource event Friday to connect affected families with crisis responders and support services. Some families who received cremated remains from a connected business are questioning whether the ashes belong to their loved ones.



Families affected by an investigation into a South Side funeral home are still searching for answers two months after 55 decomposing bodies were discovered inside.

The city of Chicago held an event Friday to connect affected families with crisis responders and support services as questions remain about the handling of their loved ones’ remains.

55 bodies discovered at South Side funeral home

The backstory:

In August, Chicago police discovered 55 bodies in various states of decomposition inside South Chicago Chapel. The discovery prompted an investigation into the funeral home and its owners, Joanna and Clark Morgan.

Investigators also examined Planet Green Cremation in Glenwood in September. The business is connected to the South Chicago Chapel owners.

Families question loved ones' remains

What they're saying:

Jordan Whittle said she used Planet Green Cremation after her father died in May. She said she received ashes in mid-July and is now unsure whether they are actually her father’s remains. Whittle said her family also used the business when her grandmother died in January.

"It’s disturbing and disorienting and hard to make sense of, especially knowing we might not ever know," Whittle said.

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The family of Shawnese Shannon also used Planet Green Cremation. Her daughter, Marshawna Campbell, questioned whether the ashes the family received are actually her mother’s remains.

"We don’t know if it’s her in the urn. We don’t know what’s in the urn," Campbell said.

Chicago offers support to affected families

Big picture view:

Friday also marked the first inspection of South Chicago Chapel since the bodies were discovered in August.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said earlier this month that it had completed identifying all the human remains recovered from the funeral home, according to crisis responders.

The city’s event aimed to provide families with support as they navigate the emotional toll of the investigation.

The Morgans have been contacted multiple times for comment but have not responded.

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