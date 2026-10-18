Evanston Township High School marching band members subjected to racist, homophobic comments at New Trier game

The Brief Members of the Evanston Township High School Marching Band faced racist and homophobic comments and other offensive behavior by New Trier fans. Evanston Township High School and New Trier Township High School said they are investigating reports from the Oct. 16 football game at New Ryan Field. The districts are asking anyone with firsthand information to share it with school administrators.



Evanston Township High School and New Trier Township High School announced that they are jointly reviewing reports that the ETHS Marching Band members were targeted during the Oct. 16 football game at New Ryan Field.

ETHS Marching Band subjected to racist, homophobic comments

What we know:

In a joint statement posted on Evanston Township High School's Facebook page, the districts said members of the ETHS Marching Band were subjected to racist and homophobic comments and other offensive behavior by New Trier fans during the football game at New Ryan Field on Oct. 16.

Reports state that the conduct was directed at students who were there to perform and represent the school.

The districts said they are aware of the reports and take them extremely seriously and that the incident has caused concern for students, families and the broader community.

Both districts' administrations are working closely together to investigate the reports and determine appropriate next steps. They also said they will respect student privacy and maintain appropriate confidentiality during the process.

What we don't know:

The joint statement does not say how many people are accused of making the comments, what specific words or actions were reported or when the review will be completed. It also does not say what action could follow before the districts finish their investigation.

What you can do:

Both districts are asking people with direct knowledge of what happened to report that information to school leaders.