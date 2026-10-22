Hammond police officer charged after allegedly driving drunk to work, causing deadly crash

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The Brief Off-duty Hammond officer Alonso Jose Lopez faces charges of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide. Investigators say Lopez admitted drinking approximately four beers before the Oct. 16 crash in Hammond. Witnesses estimated Lopez was traveling between 60 and 70 mph in a 35 mph zone before the three-vehicle crash.



An off-duty Hammond police officer has been charged with two felonies in connection with a deadly three-vehicle crash that investigators say happened while he was driving to work after drinking alcohol.

Alonso Jose Lopez, 34, was charged Thursday with causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide, according to court documents filed in Lake County.

Prosecutors allege Lopez caused the death of Thomas Hunt in the Friday, Oct. 16 crash near the intersection of Columbia Ave. and 165th St. in Hammond.

Witnesses describe speeding before crash

What we know:

According to an affidavit, Indiana State Police were called to investigate the crash involving Lopez, who was off duty at the time.

A witness told investigators he saw Lopez's truck traveling northbound on Columbia Avenue at an estimated 60 to 70 mph, above the posted 35 mph speed limit. The witness also claimed Lopez disregarded a red light, although he did not see the collision itself.

An Indiana State Police trooper who reviewed surveillance footage said the video showed Lopez approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed, but the traffic light changed from green to yellow as his truck passed through.

Per the affidavit, another driver involved in the crash told investigators he was nearly certain the light was red when Lopez entered the intersection. He also estimated Lopez was traveling approximately twice the posted speed limit.

Investigators said Lopez provided a preliminary breath test showing a breath alcohol concentration of 0.118%.

A trooper who interviewed Lopez at the hospital reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol and observing red, watery eyes. The trooper also noted that Lopez's speech was sometimes slurred or muffled.

Lopez allegedly told investigators he had consumed approximately four beers and stopped drinking between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

He also confirmed he was heading to work for a shift scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. The crash happened shortly before that time.

Three drivers hospitalized after collision

Dig deeper:

Lopez consented to a blood draw at the hospital, and the sample was submitted to the Indiana State Department of Toxicology for testing. The affidavit does not include those results.

According to court documents, Lopez told investigators that Hunt's vehicle pulled in front of his truck and that he attempted to brake but could not stop in time.

Lopez said his truck then spun around and struck a third vehicle driven by another man.

All three drivers were transported to Community Hospital in Munster following the crash.

The third driver told investigators Lopez appeared to be staggering after getting out of his truck and that he noticed an odor of alcohol, per court documents.

An Indiana State Police trooper who examined the damaged vehicles said the extent of the damage was consistent with high speeds.