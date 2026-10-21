How much more expensive is buying a home now vs. 5 years ago in Illinois?

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The Brief Mortgage rates in the U.S. have jumped from 2.77% on average to 7.28% since 2021, according to a new study from MoneyLion. A typical home in Illinois is now $70,735 more on average in 2026 than in 2021. Illinois residents spend $11,444 more on their mortgage each year than five years ago.



Purchasing a home is never cheap, but if you feel like becoming a homeowner is more expensive than in the past, you're right.

A new study from MoneyLion set out to compare how much more it costs to buy a home in 2026 than it did five years ago in 2021.

Buying a home in Illinois in 2026 vs. 2021

The backstory:

To compare the difference between now and five years ago, MoneyLion looked at data that showed average home values, mortgage costs and the salary needed to afford a typical single-family home in each state across the U.S. in both 2021 and 2026.

What they found was that the average mortgage rate had jumped from 2.77% to 7.28% on average in the U.S. It also revealed that the average salary needed to afford a home in 2026 was 69% higher than it was in 2021.

By the numbers:

In Illinois, MoneyLion found that the average home was now $70,735 more expensive in 2026 versus 2021, a 30.5% increase.

The study also found that Illinois homeowners now spend $11,444 more each year on their mortgage on average.

To afford this, Illinois residents in 2026 need to make $40,871 more per year in order to afford a single-family home, a 118.1% increase from 2021.

Neighboring states

Dig deeper:

Homeowners in the neighboring states of Michigan aren't saving much money either. A home in Wisconsin is now $82,785 more on average in 2026 than in 2021 and $57,870 more in Ohio.

In Illinois, the average home is roughly $70,735 more than five years ago, while Indiana residents are paying $58,906 more.