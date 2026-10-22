Chicago-area man charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials

The Brief Jon Roth faces 10 felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials involving victims younger than 13. Police say the investigation began with information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Detectives seized and examined electronic devices at Rothâs Huntley home before taking him into custody.



A northwest suburban man who reportedly works as a school bus driver is facing felony charges after police seized and examined electronic devices at his home this week.

Charges follow CSAM investigation

Jon M. Roth, 43, of Huntley, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials involving victims younger than 13, according to the Huntley Police Department. Each charge is a Class 2 felony.

Jon Roth | HPD

Police said the investigation began after they received information about a phone number registered to someone in Huntley who was trying to upload potential child sexual abuse materials for download through a cloud-based storage service.

Detectives then identified Roth as the person connected to the investigation, police said.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Rothâ€™s home in the 9800 block of Williams Drive.

Police said Roth agreed to go to the Huntley Police Department while investigators examined several seized electronic devices. He was later taken into custody based on evidence obtained during the search.

He is expected to be transported to the McHenry County Jail pending a detention hearing.

According to multiple reports, Roth is a school bus driver for Huntley Community School District 158.

What's next:

Police said the case remains active, and no further information will be released at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.