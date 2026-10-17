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Chicago crime: 4 hurt in Little Village drive-by mass shooting, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 17, 2026 6:16 AM CDT
Published October 17, 2026 6:16 AM CDT
Chicago crime: 4 hurt in Little Village drive-by mass shooting, police say
Chicago crime: 4 hurt in Little Village drive-by mass shooting, police say

Chicago crime: 4 hurt in Little Village drive-by mass shooting, police say

Four people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Friday night.

The Brief

    • Four people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting in Little Village on Friday night.
    • All four victims were hospitalized but in good condition, police said.
    • The gunman fled in a white sedan.

CHICAGO - Four people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of W. 26th St. near Pulaski Road around 11:13 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The four male victims were exiting a building there when a white sedan pulled up alongside them, and a gunman inside opened fire. The gunman hit the four victims and the sedan fled southbound on Pulaski Road.

  • A 56-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • A 26-year-old man was shot in the foot and also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.
  • A 25-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.
  • A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. He took himself to Mt. Sinai and was also listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide further details about the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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