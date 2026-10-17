Chicago crime: 4 hurt in Little Village drive-by mass shooting, police say
CHICAGO - Four people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Friday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of W. 26th St. near Pulaski Road around 11:13 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The four male victims were exiting a building there when a white sedan pulled up alongside them, and a gunman inside opened fire. The gunman hit the four victims and the sedan fled southbound on Pulaski Road.
- A 56-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 26-year-old man was shot in the foot and also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.
- A 25-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.
- A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. He took himself to Mt. Sinai and was also listed in good condition.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide further details about the gunman.
Area detectives are investigating the shooting.