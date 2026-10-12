Woman killed in Little Village shooting identified

The Brief Abbygail Somoza, 22, was shot in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street Saturday night. Police said she was standing outside when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. Somoza was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.



A 22-year-old woman has been identified after she was fatally shot in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Fatal Chicago shooting

What we know:

Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street at about 8:43 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said Abbygail Somoza was standing outside when she heard a loud noise and then felt pain. She had been shot in the right armpit.

Somoza was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Four detectives are investigating.