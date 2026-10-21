Lucky ticket turns into $1.8M jackpot for Illinois iLottery player
ILLINOIS - One lucky Illinois iLottery player is more than $1.8 million richer after hitting a massive FastPlay jackpot.
Illinois iLottery player wins $1.8 million
The backstory:
The player won $1,809,642 playing Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, marking the second-largest FastPlay prize awarded in Illinois so far this year, according to lottery officials.
The win comes after another player scored a $3.3 million FastPlay jackpot online in July.
Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is a $30 progressive FastPlay game with a starting jackpot of $75,000. The jackpot grows with each ticket sold statewide until someone wins.
So far this year, players across Illinois have purchased nearly 7.5 million winning FastPlay tickets and claimed more than $158 million in prizes, lottery officials said.
What's next:
FastPlay tickets can be purchased at Illinois Lottery retailers, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois Lottery.