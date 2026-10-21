Lucky ticket turns into $1.8M jackpot for Illinois iLottery player

The Brief An Illinois iLottery player won a $1,809,642 jackpot playing the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot FastPlay game. The prize is the second-largest FastPlay jackpot awarded in Illinois so far this year, following a $3.3 million win in July. Illinois players have claimed more than $158 million from nearly 7.5 million winning FastPlay tickets this year.



One lucky Illinois iLottery player is more than $1.8 million richer after hitting a massive FastPlay jackpot.

Illinois iLottery player wins $1.8 million

The backstory:

The player won $1,809,642 playing Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, marking the second-largest FastPlay prize awarded in Illinois so far this year, according to lottery officials.

The win comes after another player scored a $3.3 million FastPlay jackpot online in July.

Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is a $30 progressive FastPlay game with a starting jackpot of $75,000. The jackpot grows with each ticket sold statewide until someone wins.

So far this year, players across Illinois have purchased nearly 7.5 million winning FastPlay tickets and claimed more than $158 million in prizes, lottery officials said.

What's next:

FastPlay tickets can be purchased at Illinois Lottery retailers, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.