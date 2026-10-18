Malik Nelson, 31, charged with murder of 38-year-old man
CHICAGO - Chicago Police say a man is now facing charges in a Thursday, Sept. 10, fatal shooting case.
Arrest made in September shooting case
What we know:
Police identified the man as Malik Nelson, 31, and listed his address as the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard in Chicago.
What they're saying:
Police said Nelson was identified as the person who fatally shot a 38-year-old man on Thursday, Sept. 10, in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the 11th District.
Police announced the arrest and charges in a Sunday, Oct. 18, news release.
Charges and court hearing details
What's next:
Police said Nelson faces two murder charges. They listed one as first-degree murder and another as a murder charge tied to a strong probability of death or injury.
A detention hearing was set for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2600 South California.
What we don't know:
Chicago Police said no additional information was available. The release did not include the victim's name or details about what led up to the shooting.
The Source: This story uses information from a Chicago Police Department news release.