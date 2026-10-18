Malik Nelson, 31, charged with murder of 38-year-old man

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The Brief Friday, Oct. 16, Chicago police arrested Malik Nelson, 31, in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police say Nelson fatally shot a 38-year-old man on Thursday, Sept. 10, in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue. A detention hearing was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2600 South California.



Chicago Police say a man is now facing charges in a Thursday, Sept. 10, fatal shooting case.

Arrest made in September shooting case

What we know:

Police identified the man as Malik Nelson, 31, and listed his address as the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard in Chicago.

What they're saying:

Police said Nelson was identified as the person who fatally shot a 38-year-old man on Thursday, Sept. 10, in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the 11th District.

Police announced the arrest and charges in a Sunday, Oct. 18, news release.

Charges and court hearing details

What's next:

Police said Nelson faces two murder charges. They listed one as first-degree murder and another as a murder charge tied to a strong probability of death or injury.

A detention hearing was set for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2600 South California.

What we don't know:

Chicago Police said no additional information was available. The release did not include the victim's name or details about what led up to the shooting.