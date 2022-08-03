Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.