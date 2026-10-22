Man accused of burglarizing Oak Lawn tobacco shop, leaving pet canary outside in cold

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The Brief Andre Starkes was arrested minutes after police responded to a burglary at Star One Tobacco in Oak Lawn. Police say Starkes removed several items from the store, including a green and yellow canary that was left outside in temperatures below 50 degrees. Starkes also allegedly damaged the store's security system and broke a window at a nearby funeral home.



A Chicago man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly burglarizing a suburban tobacco shop, leaving a caged canary outside in chilly temperatures and damaging a nearby funeral home.

Andre Starkes, 31, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday morning following a burglary at Star One Tobacco, located at 4741 W. 103rd St., according to the Oak Lawn Police Department.

Burglary caught on surveillance video

What we know:

Officers responded to the business around 3 a.m. Wednesday after the store's owner spotted a man inside the closed shop through a live security camera feed.

When officers arrived, they discovered a broken rear window but found no one inside the business. Police searched the surrounding area and located Starkes about a block away within minutes of the initial call.

The store manager identified Starkes as the suspected burglar, and officers found him in possession of several items allegedly stolen from the business, police said.

Investigators also determined that the store's security alarm system had been damaged.

Canary found outside in chilly temperatures

Dig deeper:

During their investigation, officers recovered additional items that had been removed from the store, including a green and yellow canary left outside in its birdcage.

Police said temperatures were below 50 degrees at the time, conditions that could be fatal to a canary if exposed for an extended period. Officials confirmed to FOX Chicago that the canary was brought back to warmer temperatures and survived.

Investigators also learned that Starkes allegedly broke a window at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 W. 103rd St., during the same time frame.

Suspect faces multiple charges

What's next:

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved two felony charges against Starkes: burglary and tampering with a security system.

He also faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including animal cruelty and criminal damage to property related to the funeral home.

Starkes appeared at a detention hearing Thursday afternoon at the Bridgeview Courthouse, where a judge ordered him held in custody.

Oak Lawn police credited the store owners' quick reporting and cooperation for helping officers locate and arrest the suspect.