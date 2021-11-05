Man shot while trying to stop person from breaking into his car in South Shore

A man was shot while trying to stop someone from breaking into his car Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 26-year-old saw a person near his car parked outside of his home around 8:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said.

The man went outside to confront them and was shot in the leg by the gunman, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

