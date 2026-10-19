Metal debris possibly from aircraft found at Barrington Hills preschool
BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating after metal debris that may have fallen from an aircraft was discovered on the grounds of a church’s preschool center in Barrington Hills.
What we know:
Police were contacted around 8:26 a.m. after the debris was found at Noah’s Ark Christian Academy, located at 98 Algonquin Road, according to information from police communications.
The metal piece measured approximately 3 by 4 inches and may have come from an aircraft flying overhead, according to police.
What they're saying:
The Federal Aviation Administration has taken possession of the debris and is investigating, FAA Public Affairs Specialist Donnell Evans said.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Federal Aviation Administration and scanner traffic.