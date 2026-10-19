Metal debris possibly from aircraft found at Barrington Hills preschool

The Brief Metal debris possibly from an aircraft was found on the grounds of Noah’s Ark Christian Academy in Barrington Hills. Police were contacted around 8:26 a.m. after the roughly 3-by-4-inch piece was discovered. The FAA has taken possession of the debris and is investigating.



Police are investigating after metal debris that may have fallen from an aircraft was discovered on the grounds of a church’s preschool center in Barrington Hills.

What we know:

Police were contacted around 8:26 a.m. after the debris was found at Noah’s Ark Christian Academy, located at 98 Algonquin Road, according to information from police communications.

The metal piece measured approximately 3 by 4 inches and may have come from an aircraft flying overhead, according to police.

What they're saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken possession of the debris and is investigating, FAA Public Affairs Specialist Donnell Evans said.