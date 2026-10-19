Expand / Collapse search

Metal debris possibly from aircraft found at Barrington Hills preschool

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Barrington
Published October 19, 2026 4:17 PM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 4:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Metal debris possibly from an aircraft was found on the grounds of Noah’s Ark Christian Academy in Barrington Hills. 
    • Police were contacted around 8:26 a.m. after the roughly 3-by-4-inch piece was discovered. 
    • The FAA has taken possession of the debris and is investigating.

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating after metal debris that may have fallen from an aircraft was discovered on the grounds of a church’s preschool center in Barrington Hills.

What we know:

Police were contacted around 8:26 a.m. after the debris was found at Noah’s Ark Christian Academy, located at 98 Algonquin Road, according to information from police communications.

The metal piece measured approximately 3 by 4 inches and may have come from an aircraft flying overhead, according to police.

What they're saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken possession of the debris and is investigating, FAA Public Affairs Specialist Donnell Evans said.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Federal Aviation Administration and scanner traffic.

BarringtonNews