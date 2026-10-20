Illinois man charged after police find surveillance images of underage girls in changing area

article

The Brief A 57-year-old Oswego man faces nine felony charges following a Yorkville police investigation into child sexual abuse material. Investigators say images depicting underage girls were copied from surveillance footage at a Yorkville business in 2023. Police are seeking information from anyone who attended or hosted an event at Martini Banquet Hall in 2023.



A 57-year-old Oswego man has been charged with nine felonies following an investigation into images of underage girls allegedly obtained from surveillance video at a Yorkville business.

Surveillance images discovered

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Yorkville Police Department said Eleno Silva was charged after investigators discovered images believed to have been copied from surveillance footage recorded at a business near Saravanos Dr and Bridge St.

The investigation began June 15, when the Montgomery Police Department contacted Yorkville police after recovering images from Silva's cellphone during an unrelated investigation.

Police said the images depicted underage girls in various stages of undress and appeared to have been captured while they were at the Yorkville business.

A subsequent investigation uncovered evidence of multiple images on Silva's device that investigators believe were copied from surveillance footage recorded inside the business.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the images showed underage girls in a designated changing area during multiple events hosted at the business in 2023.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Silva, who surrendered Monday at the Kendall County Jail.

Silva faces six counts of child pornography, and three counts of child sexual abuse material.

Police seek public's help

What you can do:

The Yorkville Police Department is asking anyone who attended or hosted an event at Martini Banquet Hall in 2023 to contact investigators with relevant information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-8590 or ypdtipline@yorkville.il.us.