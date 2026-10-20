Plane makes emergency landing at O'Hare International Airport

The Brief An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at O'Hare International Airport around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a brake issue. The plane had two flat tires after landing, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No injuries were reported, but one person was taken to a hospital in good condition.



An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon because of a brake issue, according to officials.

Emergency landing at O'Hare

The backstory:

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and Flight 41, with 234 customers and 11 crew members on board, was coming from Barcelona to Chicago.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the plane had two flat tires after landing.

No injuries were reported, but one person was taken to an area hospital in good condition, officials said.

Those on board the aircraft were safely transported after the landing to the terminal by bus.

American Airlines issued a statement on the incident, confirming the aircraft had a tire issue after landing safely.

"American Airlines flight 41 experienced a tire issue after landing safely at Chicago (ORD). Per procedure, first responders met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported safely to the terminal by bus. The aircraft has been taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and we apologize to our customers for their experience," the airline said.

Additional details about the brake issue and what prompted the emergency landing have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.