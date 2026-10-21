Pope Leo’s lung cancer had not spread, doctors confirm no further treatment needed

The Brief Pope Leo’s doctors confirmed his lung cancer was localized and had not spread, according to the Vatican. The pope underwent surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung and returned to the Vatican four days later. Final tests confirmed the diagnosis, and doctors said no further treatment is needed.



Pope Leo XIV does not need further treatment for lung cancer after follow-up tests confirmed the disease was localized, the Vatican said in a statement Wednesday.

No further cancer treatment for Pope Leo

What we know:

Leo, 71, had the lower lobe of his right lung removed last week in the first major health event of his 17-month pontificate. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer. He was released from the hospital Saturday, just four days after surgery and well before the weeklong stay the Vatican had initially expected.

What they're saying:

The pope’s personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and his surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, said final postoperative tests on tissue removed during the surgery confirmed the initial diagnosis and showed the cancer had not spread.

"A subsequent oncology assessment confirmed that no further treatment is necessary," the doctors said.

The pope had the lower section, or lobe, of his right lung removed in an effort to ensure all the cancer was eliminated.

Additional treatment may be recommended in such cases if follow-up tests show the cancer has spread or reveal other signs that it could be particularly aggressive. Surgery can be sufficient when tumors are detected very early, such as when an X-ray or other scan reveals a spot before it grows large or causes symptoms.

The pope appears to have had one of these "incidental findings," in which a lung nodule is discovered during an examination for another reason. In an interview with Vatican News, Margaritora, chief thoracic surgeon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, confirmed the nodule was found by chance during routine abdominal examinations.

Leo continued conducting business while hospitalized, including a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Since his surgery, he has also appeared strong during two public appearances at the Vatican: the traditional Sunday blessing from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square and Wednesday’s longer audience, where he greeted faithful from around the world.

What's next:

His next major engagement is a planned trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from Nov. 6-17.

Margaritora told Vatican News there was "no clinical reason" to prevent the trip, which includes a dozen flights, two helicopter rides and stops at high altitudes.