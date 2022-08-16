Suspect robs bank in Shorewood, FBI hopes to identify him

The FBI in Chicago is asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Shorewood Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to a reported bank robbery at the Shorewood Bank and Trust located at 931 Brook Forest Avenue in Shorewood, Illinois.

According to authorities, a male suspect jumped over the counter to steal money.

The FBI says no weapon was implied or displayed, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene on an electronic bike and remains at large.

He was described as a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a Covid-19 mask, dark sunglasses, a gray and black zip-up, a black backpack, and gloves.

Anyone with information should call 312-421-6700, or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Tip can be anonymous.