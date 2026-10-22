SWAT standoff in Lowell, Indiana, ends after police surround home

The Brief Police surrounded a home on Northview Drive in Lowell, Indiana, during a SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon. The Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene, but no deaths have been confirmed. Police collected evidence and cleared the scene around 7 p.m., but have not said what prompted the standoff.



A SWAT standoff at a home in Lowell, Indiana, ended Thursday evening after police surrounded the property for several hours.

Officials arrive at scene

What we know:

Lowell police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a home on Northview Drive Thursday afternoon. Officers in tactical gear positioned themselves behind a SWAT vehicle in the driveway, while other officers surrounded the backyard.

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the police response or who was involved.

Around 5 p.m., SWAT officers used tactical shields for cover as they approached the home. Police also deployed a drone during the operation.

Officers eventually moved in to enter the residence.

Neighbors said they did not hear any loud noises during the standoff. Police did not evacuate the surrounding neighborhood.

Neighbors said a man in his 30s lived at the home with his dog.

They described him as a good neighbor who regularly loaned tools and stopped by to visit. Residents said they had nothing but positive things to say about him.

Neighbors also said the man owned firearms but had never caused problems in the neighborhood.

Coroner responds

Dig deeper:

The Lake County coroner's office responded to the home Thursday evening.

Neighbors believe the resident died, but authorities have not confirmed a death or released information about anyone involved in the incident.

Police remained at the property for several hours, removing bags of evidence from the home.

Authorities cleared the scene around 7 p.m.

What we don't know:

FOX Chicago has made multiple attempts to contact the Lowell Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for additional information about the standoff.

Officials have not provided details about what led to the incident.