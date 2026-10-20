Waukegan officer charged after alleged misuse of police databases, license plate readers

The Brief Waukegan police Officer Oscar Magpali faces five felony counts of official misconduct over the alleged misuse of law enforcement databases. Authorities said an initial review found numerous searches involving vehicles registered to department employees and people associated with them. Magpali was placed on administrative leave, and a department-wide audit of officers' database use remains ongoing.



A Waukegan police officer is facing felony charges after authorities say he misused law enforcement databases, including automated license plate readers.

Waukegan police officer charged

The backstory:

Officer Oscar Magpali, an 11-year employee of the Waukegan Police Department, faces five counts of official misconduct following an investigation into his alleged misuse of law enforcement databases, authorities said.

An initial review identified numerous searches involving vehicles registered to Waukegan Police Department employees and others associated with those employees, according to authorities.

The department notified the Lake County State's Attorney's Office and launched a criminal investigation through its Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation included "an extensive review of electronic and departmental records, as well as witness interviews. Based on the investigation's findings, they also examined activity in the Illinois Law Enforcement Agencies Data Systems (LEADS) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC)."

Following the investigation, Magpali was charged with five counts of official misconduct, each a Class 3 felony, authorities said.

Waukegan police also launched a department-wide audit of officers' use of law enforcement databases, separate from the criminal and administrative investigations.

Authorities said the audit remains ongoing because of the volume of records that must be reviewed.

"It is intended to identify potential misuse, evaluate compliance with departmental policies and applicable regulations, and assess whether additional oversight measures are necessary," police said.

Magpali was placed on administrative leave after the initial allegations surfaced. The department's administrative investigation remains separate from the criminal proceedings.

What they're saying:

"The Waukegan Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability," said Waukegan Police Chief Elias Agalianos. "When allegations of misconduct arise, we are responsible for investigating them thoroughly and impartially, regardless of who is involved. The integrity of our Department and the community's trust are paramount."

What's next:

Magpali is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3.