Woman fatally struck by freight train in Grayslake, fire officials say

The Brief A woman was fatally struck by a Canadian National freight train shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday in Grayslake. Railroad crossings at Center Street, Illinois Route 120 and Illinois Route 83 are blocked during the investigation. The woman’s identity has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.



A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train late Monday afternoon in Grayslake, according to officials.

Woman fatally struck by train in Grayslake

What we know:

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the railroad crossing at Center Street in Grayslake.

A woman was struck by a Canadian National freight train and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Grayslake fire officials.

As authorities investigate, railroad crossings at Center Street, Illinois Route 120 and Illinois Route 83 are blocked to traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the affected areas and use alternate routes through or around Grayslake, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been released, and authorities have not provided additional details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.