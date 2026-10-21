Caleb Williams earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, the 2nd of his career

The Brief Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was honored for his performance on Sunday. Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his role quarterbacking the Bears to a 31-23 win over the Falcons. This is the second time Williams has earned this accolade.



For the second time in his NFL career, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was honored for his performance on Sunday.

Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his role quarterbacking the Bears to a 31-23 win over the Falcons.

This is the second time Williams has earned this accolade.

By the numbers:

Tom Brady said it best during the broadcast, Williams played perhaps one of his best games as a professional quarterback.

Williams finished the game Sunday completing 30 of his 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. He had a 111.2 passer rating.

He finished Week 6 with the highest completion percentage in the NFL among all quarterbacks, with a 83.3 completion percentage. So far, he currently has the highest completion percentage in the league through the first six weeks at 72.5 percent.

Bears coach Ben Johnson has always set a goal for Williams to complete over 70 percent of his passes. Williams is achieving that goal so far.

In his first week back from injury, Johnson continued to see the growth that makes Williams such an able quarterback and dangerous weapon.

"We saw a lot of that over the course of camp as well," Johnson said. "He put together a good performance. And the key with him and the rest of the guys is to stack good performances back-to-back-to-back. That's what the good ones do."

Williams is the first Bears quarterback to win two NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors since Jay Cutler.

What they're saying:

When asked about why he was so efficient on Sunday, Williams offered up a handful, including good footwork, getting the ball out of his hands quickly and just simply giving his guys a shot.

"Just trying to stay focused on those things and then," Williams said. "It's almost every pass play we have at least a shot or an alert shot in each of them. So when they give us the shots, let's take it, but if not, let's get the ball to our guys, get the ball in their hands and let them go."

Williams was also perfect in one aspect of the game. He was 24 for 24 on passes where he had a clean pocket.

He put credit in the hands of other players.

"Shout-out to the O-Line. That tells me shout-out to the O-Line," Williams said. "That tells me shout-out to the running backs for when they had to pick up, they picked up and picked up well. Then shout-out to the wide receivers for running great routes and being decisive in their routes and allowing me to see that and give them a good ball."