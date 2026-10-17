Caleb Williams to start for Chicago Bears vs. Falcons | Report

The Brief The Chicago Bears made their decision. Caleb Williams will reportedly start at quarterback for the Bears on Sunday against Atlanta. This comes after missing the last three weeks with a hamstring tear and after being a full participant in practice this week.



The Chicago Bears made their decision.

After missing the last three weeks with a hamstring tear and after being a full participant in practice this week, Caleb Williams will reportedly start at quarterback for the Bears on Sunday against Atlanta.

What they're saying:

According to ESPN, Williams will start against the Falcons in a game between two banged-up 2024 first-round picks.

ESPN noted Williams went through a full week of practice this week and did not suffer any setbacks. The Bears went 2-1 in the three games Williams missed. He suffered a torn hamstring in a 9-3 loss to the Vikings and was carted off the field. Social media and others jeered Williams for his hamstring injury after it was originally thought his injury would potentially be season-ending.

Williams spoke to reporters on Thursday, and was both open about his recovery but veiled with sharing how severe his hamstring injury was. He took those making light of his injury personally.

"It was a hamstring tear and a pretty serious one," Williams said on Thursday. "We got a grade. I wouldn't say it's deserved to be put out there after all the false ones."

Now, Williams will get a chance to tee off against a Falcons' defense that's allowing 248.4 passing yards per game and play opposite 2024 No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr.

Big picture view:

The Bears were undecided about their quarterback situation as late as Friday afternoon. Coach Ben Johnson said they were hoping to having clarity by the end of the day Friday.

That clarity needed to include a stress test on Williams' hamstring and a few other hurdles. With reports that he's starting, the Bears would have needed to feel confident in Williams' status after these tests.

The team was trying to make sure the injury wouldn't linger.

"It probably is a little bit different intensity and yet that's what we're trying to work through here over the course of the week," Johnson said. "Is just getting him up to those high speeds and making sure that we don't have any effects that continue to linger on."

The Bears were confident in the plan in place, however.

"Once again, we're right on track with the plan and we'll see what it looks like, see how he feels," Johnson said. "Confidence is a big part of it as well, but I know he wants to play. He's a competitor. It's been not fun for him the last few weeks watching from the sideline, just like any guy that loves football. It's been a tough deal for him. I know he's itching to get back out there and help us win ball games. If we feel really good as a front office, a coaching staff, and the player himself about playing, then we'll go ahead and go with it."