Chicago Bears get good news on Jonah Jackson ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Brief The Chicago Bears played the latter half of Sunday's win over the Falcons without starting right guard Jonah Jackson. Luke Newman played in his place. On Thursday, they got good news regarding Jackson's status for Thursday.



The Chicago Bears played the latter half of Sunday's win over the Falcons without starting right guard Jonah Jackson.

On Thursday, they got good news regarding his status for Thursday.

What we know:

Jackson left Sunday's game against Atlanta with a hip injury. This week, Jackson was listed on the injury report with hip and quad injuries.

On Wednesday, the Bears' latest injury report carried no injury designation for Jackson. This mean's he's ready to go and should play on Thursday against the Patriots.

This is significant because of what Jackson means to the Bears on and off the field.

"Jonah's kind of been our steady force," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "Jonah brings so much to our offense, just his mindset, his mentality, the play style. He's everything we want to be about. I can't tell you how many times we've shown clips of our identity and what it looks like."

If Jackson didn't play, the Bears would have most likely turned to Luke Newman or Jordan McFadden.

"We are excited about the depth we have," Taylor said. "Newman came in, did a good job to finish that game out for us. I think it's worth noting McFadden started for us last year in the playoffs, and we were very comfortable with him starting at guard."

Dig deeper:

The Bears will be down Kyle Monangai and Jack Sanborn. Both were listed as out for Thursday's game, and this will be the third-straight missed game for Monangai.

Sanborn remains in concussion protocol.

The Bears will also most likely be without linebacker T.J. Edwards, who was listed as doubtful for Thursday.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was listed as questionable. He didn't play on Sunday against the Falcons and was inactive. Malik Muhammad played most of the outside cornerback snaps.

"I think having guys that have a multitude of skill sets, guys that can do a lot of different things; allows for more flexibility in terms of the creativity that you can have game planning-wise," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "There's some unique things that we could do with those guys and I think each and every week you get in there and you look at the tape and formulate a plan. We'll formulate one this week and go out there on Thursday night and see how it does."