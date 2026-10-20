Here are the most important Chicago Bears developments on a short week

The Brief The shorter weeks are tough for most NFL players, especially the Chicago Bears. This makes the injury report a little more important on Tuesday and leaves the players with little time for studying. Here are the most important developments we know about the Chicago Bears, as they close in on Thursday Night Football.



The shorter weeks are tough for most NFL players, especially the Chicago Bears.

This makes the injury report a little more important on Tuesday and leaves the players with little time for studying.

Here are the most important developments we know about the Chicago Bears, as they close in on Thursday Night Football.

Short week leaves little prep time, but players are familiar

Sometimes, it feels like it never gets easier.

A short week with Thursday Night Football on deck means the Bears won't be completely healthy, won't have much time to scheme and won't have much time to study.

"Their bodies might not feel 100%," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "Yet we still have to play with that same relentless attitude and demeanor, play in and play out throughout."

The benefit of having a veteran roster, though, means the players have found their own ways to handle playing on a short week and getting ready.

What they're saying:

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has had his fair share of short weeks in his seven years as an NFL defender.

For him, it's just about finding a rhythm.

"It's hard to say what works for everybody. You kinda got to find what works best for you," Jaylon said. "You can't not do anything. I know a lot of times on short weeks you want to try to rest and sit down and just recover, but you gotta get your body moving as well."

Jaylon said the onus is to keep tackling the mental aspect of a game week. This includes taking in the scheme installations and parts of the game plan to stay on top of the week.

The head coach toes a fine line at times.

There's a desire to push the envelope. There's an understanding he needs to not do too much.

"I always struggle with the coach of wanting to do more," Ben Johnson said. "These guys, they just need to go out there and play as fast as they possibly can, play confident football. So for us, it's just a matter of scaling it back, streamlining it to where they can play fast, they can play clean."

Injury report: Jonah Jackson & more

The Bears' second injury report of the week was another estimation. On Monday, four players were listed as not practicing. This means they would not have practiced if the Bears held an actual practice on Tuesday.

There was some good news on Tuesday: Jackson's estimated participation was listed as limited.

Dig deeper:

ESPN reported that Jackson avoided a serious injury, and will be considered week-to-week. With the shortened week, it makes it a bit more unlikely he'll be available for Thursday night.

However, being listed as questionable on Tuesday lifts those chances.

If Jackson can't go, expect Luke Newman to slot in at right guard next to Darnell Wright.

With Monangai, Sanborn and Edwards estimated as not practicing on Tuesday, it puts their status in doubt for Thursday's game. Sanborn suffered a concussion and Edwards remains out with his hamstring injury. D'Marco Jackson started last Sunday, but Keyshaun Elliott would be next in line for more reps on special teams.

Monangai's toe injury is the same that's kept him sidelined for the last two weeks.