How the Chicago Bears' Thursday showdown vs. Patriots is centered in familiarity and respect

The Brief When the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots, Bears head coach Ben Johnson has already marked specific players to watch for. Thursday Night Football pits two 4-2 teams against each other. It’s also a game where teams have as much respect for each other as they have familiarity.



When the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots, Bears head coach Ben Johnson has already marked specific players to watch for.

For the Pats, star cornerback Christian Gonzales is one, while quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver AJ Brown are others.

There’s one familiar face making a return to Soldier Field, though. That’s former Bears’ All-Pro safety Kevin Byard III.

"I love Kevin Byard and what he brings to the table," Johnson said. "You can tell he really fits their defense well in terms of the communication and what they're asking them to do."

Thursday Night Football pits two 4-2 teams against each other.

It’s also a game where teams have as much respect for each other as they have familiarity.

Big picture view:

Byard knows how tough it is to play against the Bears’ offense. He lined up opposite of that offense all of last year.

"I practiced against Ben Johnson's offense," Byard said. "You talk about scheme, and I know Ben, it being Thursday night he's going to have some stuff up his sleeve."

"I practiced against Ben Johnson's offense," Byard said. "You talk about scheme, and I know Ben, it being Thursday night he's going to have some stuff up his sleeve."

The Bears will need that going up against Byard, an intelligent safety who was the leader of the Bears’ defense in 2025.

The present-day members of the Bears defense remember what Byard was to their unit. He was a leader both vocally and on the field, leading the team in interceptions on his way to an All-Pro nod.

But, the Bears know it’ll be business as usual.

"KB’s a real good friend, real good teammate," Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. "We're onto what we're onto, and trying to just come out of this week wanting 1-0."

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The other side:

On offense, the two starting quarterbacks will face off for the first time since 2024.

New England won that game 19-3. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked nine times. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got the win.

The two will be forever linked as the No. 1 and No. 3 overall selections in 2024 NFL Draft. The two shared a bond that’s closer than just that.

"I’ve kind of grown up with Drake," Williams said. "Probably one of the guys I’m closer to in my class and overall on another team."

The two have immense respect for each other because they’ve grown side-by-side as college prospects and NFL Draft prospects. In the NFL, they share an immense respect.

Williams has respect for Maye because of his skills, and because he was playing for a Super Bowl just nine months ago.

Maye has respect for Williams, especially with the skillset Williams puts on display on gameday.

"Him in the pocket, I don’t know if I could do some of the things he could do," Maye said. "He’s special in the way he can move and kind of escape and evade pressure, throwing on the run is pretty cool to watch. I don’t know if I’m that shifty in the pocket. He can do some cool things. He’s got crazy arm talent and it’s fun to watch. I don’t know if I’m that flexible to try some of those things."

"The way he plays the game is cool. I know he’s doing a great job, and I know in Chicago he’s got the city on the watch."

On the other side, Williams will get to see the player he’s watched grow into an NFL quarterback. The skills Maye has, and that Williams respects, will provide a challenge for Williams’ team.

"Being able to watch him kind of grow up and be around each other, it's been fun," Williams said. "His mobility, it’s always been a weapon for him. Throughout college, high school, all of that. It's still going to be a good challenge for us and our team and we've got to be able to bottle him up."