Illinois football: Second-half 2 QB rotation lifts as Illini beats Oregon 21-10

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The Brief Illinois defeated Oregon 21-10 on Saturday. Aidan Laughery ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and Collin Dixon made a diving catch for a 23-yard score late in the fourth quarter. It was the Ducks’ first road loss in Big Ten play since they joined the conference in 2024. They had won 10 straight.



Aidan Laughery ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and Collin Dixon made a diving catch for a 23-yard score late in the fourth quarter as Illinois defeated Oregon 21-10 on Saturday.

It was the Ducks’ first road loss in Big Ten play since they joined the conference in 2024. They had won 10 straight.

Michael Clayton II was 11-of-18 passing for 84 yards and two TDs for Illinois (4-3, 2-2), including the throw to Dixon in the corner of the end zone. Dixon had six catches for 65 yards.

"I have no idea how Collin made that catch," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said about Dixon's game-clinching TD.

Dylan Raiola was 27-of-41 for 246 yards for Oregon (4-3, 2-2). Dakorien Moore caught nine passes for 70 yards. Jordon Davison had 14 carries for 92 yards and a TD and Dierre Hill Jr. had 83 yards rushing on 13 carries.

"Give credit to Illinois. They were the tougher team and that showed up in the second half," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. "We have to evaluate who we are. Each person needs to look within and identify where they can improve."

Illinois went in front for good at 14-10 early in the third quarter on a 9-yard play-action TD pass from Clayton to Christian Abney.

Laughery ran untouched 75 yards for a TD that trimmed the deficit to 10-7 with 2:15 to go in the half. Illinois had gained just 43 yards before Laughery’s score.

"I thought this team could do a lot better than what we've done," Bielema said.

The takeaway

Oregon: Star quarterback Dante Moore was sidelined for a third consecutive game after suffering a concussion Sept. 26 vs. USC. The Ducks miss him. They've scored just 39 points in the games Moore has been out. The Ducks lead the nation in 30-plus points games (48) and TDs (312) since Lanning became coach in 2022.

Illinois: Clayton, a freshman, started at quarterback in place of fifth-year senior Katin Houser, who suffered a broken hand Oct. 10 vs. Michigan State. Clayton became only the sixth freshman in program history to start at QB, but he shared duties in the second half with Carson Boyd. Bielema called the rotation, orchestrated by offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., "poetry in motion."

Four Ducks down

Four of Oregon’s top wide receivers didn’t play. Evan Stewart, the Ducks’ leader with 27 catches for 352 yards and four TDs, had been suspended indefinitely following a DUI arrest early Sunday morning. Jalen Lott, Messiah Hampton and Jeremiah McClellan also missed the game due to injuries.

First misses

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych, the reigning Big Ten special teams player of the week after kicking three field goals in a win over Nebraska, missed two 52-yard attempts and a 39-yarder in the fourth quarter against the Illini. Hurych is 10 for 13 on field goals and 20 for 20 on PATs.

Up Next

Illinois: Plays next Saturday at Maryland.

Oregon: Hosts No. 24 Northwestern on Halloween.