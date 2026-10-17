The Brief The regular season has come to an end. The playoffs are looming next. Here are the final scores and results statewide from Week 9 of Illinois High School Football.



The regular season has come to an end.

The playoffs are looming next.

Here are the final scores and results statewide from Week 9 of Illinois High School Football.

Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results statewide from Week 9

NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported by the Associated Press.

Abingdon-Avon 27, Astoria (South Fulton) 14

Alden-Hebron 50, Milledgeville 36

Amboy 64, West Prairie 14

Annawan-Wethersfield 22, ROWVA 0

Antioch 21, Wauconda 0

Auburn 54, Pittsfield 22

Aurora Christian 31, Marian Central Catholic 14

Barrington 70, Schaumburg 0

Bartlett 43, Streamwood 36

Batavia 27, Wheaton Warrenville South 24

Belleville East 41, Mascoutah 21

Belvidere 62, Auburn 8

Benton 32, Harrisburg 14

Bishop McNamara 47, St. Edward 6

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Breese Central 42, Herrin 16

Brother Rice 49, Marist 6

Brown County 32, Calhoun 31

Buffalo Grove 42, Wheeling 6

Bureau Valley 36, Knoxville 20

Bushnell-Prairie City 62, Blue Ridge 12

Byron 64, Rockford Lutheran 6

Camp Point Central 57, North Greene 0

Carbondale 28, Columbia 14

Carlyle 19, Marquette 13

Carmi-White County 58, Eldorado 6

Carrollton 41, Triopia 0

Carterville 56, Anna-Jonesboro 6

Cary-Grove 42, Hampshire 18

Central A&M 38, Ridgeview 14

Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 30

Centralia 44, Effingham 7

Cerro Gordo 50, Decatur Unity Christian 12

Champaign 49, Centennial 21

Chicago Christian 24, Chicago Hope Academy 8

Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Loyola 21

Christopher 45, Edwards County 6

Clifton Central 53, Iroquois West 14

Coal City 14, Wilmington 0

Danville 62, Urbana 7

DePaul College Prep 10, St. Laurence 7

Deerfield 19, Glenbrook North 3

Downers Grove North 58, Proviso East 0

Downers Grove South 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7

DuQuoin 35, Murphysboro 6

Dunlap 37, Pekin (IL) 21

Dupo 18, East Alton-Wood River 12

Durand-Pecatonica 18, Dixon 0

Dwight 28, Walther Christian 14

East Peoria 43, Limestone 30

East St. Louis 35, Naperville North 8

Eastland-Pearl City 49, Morrison 3

Edwardsville 37, Collinsville 7

Elgin 62, Larkin 14

Elk Grove 20, Rolling Meadows 19

Erie-Prophetstown 43, Hall 8

Evergreen Park 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 7

Fairfield 42, Hamilton County 14

Farmington 44, West Hancock 14

Fenwick 28, Carmel 7

Frankfort 44, Sparta 22

Freeburg 45, Red Bud 7

Freeport 20, Jefferson 10

Fremd 28, Palatine 7

Fulton 34, Galena 14

Geneseo 46, Quincy 22

Geneva 42, St. Charles East 21

Genoa-Kingston 56, Rock Falls 6

Glenbard East 27, South Elgin 24

Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 6

Grant 28, Grayslake Central 20

Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Mendon Unity 0

Greenville 27, Staunton 20

Guilford 27, East 6

Harlem 41, Boylan Catholic 0

Havana 54, United 28

Hersey 48, Prospect 35

Heyworth 53, Tuscola 0

Highland 42, Waterloo 13

Highland Park 28, Niles West 12

Hillcrest 35, Thornton Fractional South 8

Hillsboro 21, Southwestern 0

Hinsdale Central 21, Oak Park-River Forest 19

Hinsdale South 45, Leyden 14

Hoffman Estates 24, Conant 7

Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Andrew 7

Huntley 51, McHenry 0

IC Catholic 6, Joliet Catholic 0

Illinois Valley Central 48, Rantoul 6

Jacksonville 49, MacArthur 6

Jacobs 56, Crystal Lake South 21

Jersey 31, Granite City 0

Johnsburg 49, Sandwich 8

Johnston City 40, Sesser-Valier 8

Joliet West 40, Plainfield Central 14

Kaneland 34, Metea Valley 7

Kankakee 45, Thornridge 0

Lake Forest 28, Mundelein 24

Lake Zurich 23, Warren Township 21

Lakes 29, Grayslake North 14

LeRoy 34, Seneca 14

Lemont 38, Oak Lawn 26

Lena-Winslow 60, Dakota 6

Leo 22, Marian Catholic 19

Lincoln 28, Southeast 0

Lincoln-Way East 31, Lincoln-Way West 7

Lockport 35, Waubonsie Valley 0

Macomb 42, Elmwood 6

Mahomet-Seymour 57, Bloomington 21

Maine South 41, Glenbrook South 34

Maine West 41, Vernon Hills 0

Manteno 48, Streator Township 22

Marion 42, Mattoon 0

Marquette Academy 12, LaSalle-Peru 7

Martinsville 30, Oblong 28

Massac County 54, Pinckneyville 20

Mercer County def. Sherrard, forfeit

Metro-East Lutheran 54, Palestine 30

Milford 32, Galva 26

Minooka 0, Bolingbrook 0

Moline 49, Galesburg 20

Momence 21, Aurora Central Catholic 14

Monticello 43, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8

Montini 28, St. Francis 24

Morris 46, Cahokia 19

Morton 35, Metamora 7

Mt. Carmel 46, Lawrenceville 0

Mt. Zion 40, Mater Dei 0

Naperville Central 21, Neuqua Valley 17

Nashville 44, Chester 14

New Trier 42, Evanston Township 28

Newman Central Catholic 42, Mendota 8

Newton 62, Marshall 6

Niles North 34, Maine East 6

Normal 42, Normal West 15

North Mac 28, Gillespie 2

Notre Dame 50, Marmion Academy 14

O'Fallon 47, Alton 14

Oak Forest 66, Bremen 0

Oakwood 41, Salt Fork 28

Olympia 54, Pleasant Plains 16

Orion 40, Monmouth-Roseville 16

Oswego 35, Oswego East 18

Pana 71, Carlinville 27

Paris 41, Casey-Westfield 13

Peoria Notre Dame 72, Peoria 22

Peotone 59, Herscher 6

Plainfield North 10, Yorkville 0

Plainfield South 63, Joliet Central 6

Plano 35, Marengo 20

Polo 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

Prairie Ridge 25, Dundee-Crown 21

Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 18

Rich Township 54, Ottawa Township 0

Richards 46, Argo 14

Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock 0

Richwoods 41, Manual 6

Ridgewood 24, Elmwood Park 20

Ridgewood 30, Flanagan-Cornell 15

Riverdale 35, Kewanee 13

Riverside-Brookfield 25, Glenbard South 7

Riverton 26, PORTA 23

Rochelle 44, DeKalb 13

Rochester 42, Quincy Notre Dame 7

Rockridge 21, Princeton 16

Round Lake 12, North Chicago 7

Roxana 48, Vienna 16

Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Glenwood 0

Salem 35, Charleston 16

Sandburg 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 19

Sangamon Valley 38, Argenta-Oreana 7

St. Bede 30, St. Teresa 22

St. Charles North 49, Lake Park 13

St. Ignatius College Prep 53, Providence Catholic 33

St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Pontiac 16

St. Patrick 33, Benet Academy 26

St. Rita 17, Nazareth Academy 14

Stark County 43, Princeville 26

Sterling 49, Rock Island 7

Stevenson 48, Waukegan 6

Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7

Stockton 28, Forreston 14

Sullivan 35, Villa Grove 28

Sycamore 49, Althoff Catholic 0

Taylorville 25, Civic Memorial 24

Thornton Fractional North 20, Tinley Park 17

Tolono Unity 68, Mt. Vernon 36

Tremont 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22

Tri-County 30, Arcola 22

Tri-Valley 34, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Triad 42, Belleville West 14

Vandalia 48, Lanphier 0

Washington 49, Canton 24

Wesclin 43, Madison 8

West Aurora 41, East Aurora 0

West Carroll 66, Hiawatha 20

West Central 54, St. Thomas More 30

West Central Coop 34, Beardstown 12

West Chicago 42, Fenton 14

Westville 1, Hoopeston Area 0, OT

Wheaton Academy 41, Christ the King 8

Wheaton North 14, Glenbard North 7

Williamsville 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7

Winnebago 42, Oregon 21

Woodstock North 46, Harvard 0

York 16, Lyons 14