Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results statewide from Week 9
The regular season has come to an end.
The playoffs are looming next.
Here are the final scores and results statewide from Week 9 of Illinois High School Football.
Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results statewide from Week 9
NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported by the Associated Press.
Abingdon-Avon 27, Astoria (South Fulton) 14
Alden-Hebron 50, Milledgeville 36
Amboy 64, West Prairie 14
Annawan-Wethersfield 22, ROWVA 0
Antioch 21, Wauconda 0
Auburn 54, Pittsfield 22
Aurora Christian 31, Marian Central Catholic 14
Barrington 70, Schaumburg 0
Bartlett 43, Streamwood 36
Batavia 27, Wheaton Warrenville South 24
Belleville East 41, Mascoutah 21
Belvidere 62, Auburn 8
Benton 32, Harrisburg 14
Bishop McNamara 47, St. Edward 6
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Breese Central 42, Herrin 16
Brother Rice 49, Marist 6
Brown County 32, Calhoun 31
Buffalo Grove 42, Wheeling 6
Bureau Valley 36, Knoxville 20
Bushnell-Prairie City 62, Blue Ridge 12
Byron 64, Rockford Lutheran 6
Camp Point Central 57, North Greene 0
Carbondale 28, Columbia 14
Carlyle 19, Marquette 13
Carmi-White County 58, Eldorado 6
Carrollton 41, Triopia 0
Carterville 56, Anna-Jonesboro 6
Cary-Grove 42, Hampshire 18
Central A&M 38, Ridgeview 14
Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 30
Centralia 44, Effingham 7
Cerro Gordo 50, Decatur Unity Christian 12
Champaign 49, Centennial 21
Chicago Christian 24, Chicago Hope Academy 8
Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Loyola 21
Christopher 45, Edwards County 6
Clifton Central 53, Iroquois West 14
Coal City 14, Wilmington 0
Danville 62, Urbana 7
DePaul College Prep 10, St. Laurence 7
Deerfield 19, Glenbrook North 3
Downers Grove North 58, Proviso East 0
Downers Grove South 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7
DuQuoin 35, Murphysboro 6
Dunlap 37, Pekin (IL) 21
Dupo 18, East Alton-Wood River 12
Durand-Pecatonica 18, Dixon 0
Dwight 28, Walther Christian 14
East Peoria 43, Limestone 30
East St. Louis 35, Naperville North 8
Eastland-Pearl City 49, Morrison 3
Edwardsville 37, Collinsville 7
Elgin 62, Larkin 14
Elk Grove 20, Rolling Meadows 19
Erie-Prophetstown 43, Hall 8
Evergreen Park 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
Fairfield 42, Hamilton County 14
Farmington 44, West Hancock 14
Fenwick 28, Carmel 7
Frankfort 44, Sparta 22
Freeburg 45, Red Bud 7
Freeport 20, Jefferson 10
Fremd 28, Palatine 7
Fulton 34, Galena 14
Geneseo 46, Quincy 22
Geneva 42, St. Charles East 21
Genoa-Kingston 56, Rock Falls 6
Glenbard East 27, South Elgin 24
Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 6
Grant 28, Grayslake Central 20
Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Mendon Unity 0
Greenville 27, Staunton 20
Guilford 27, East 6
Harlem 41, Boylan Catholic 0
Havana 54, United 28
Hersey 48, Prospect 35
Heyworth 53, Tuscola 0
Highland 42, Waterloo 13
Highland Park 28, Niles West 12
Hillcrest 35, Thornton Fractional South 8
Hillsboro 21, Southwestern 0
Hinsdale Central 21, Oak Park-River Forest 19
Hinsdale South 45, Leyden 14
Hoffman Estates 24, Conant 7
Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Andrew 7
Huntley 51, McHenry 0
IC Catholic 6, Joliet Catholic 0
Illinois Valley Central 48, Rantoul 6
Jacksonville 49, MacArthur 6
Jacobs 56, Crystal Lake South 21
Jersey 31, Granite City 0
Johnsburg 49, Sandwich 8
Johnston City 40, Sesser-Valier 8
Joliet West 40, Plainfield Central 14
Kaneland 34, Metea Valley 7
Kankakee 45, Thornridge 0
Lake Forest 28, Mundelein 24
Lake Zurich 23, Warren Township 21
Lakes 29, Grayslake North 14
LeRoy 34, Seneca 14
Lemont 38, Oak Lawn 26
Lena-Winslow 60, Dakota 6
Leo 22, Marian Catholic 19
Lincoln 28, Southeast 0
Lincoln-Way East 31, Lincoln-Way West 7
Lockport 35, Waubonsie Valley 0
Macomb 42, Elmwood 6
Mahomet-Seymour 57, Bloomington 21
Maine South 41, Glenbrook South 34
Maine West 41, Vernon Hills 0
Manteno 48, Streator Township 22
Marion 42, Mattoon 0
Marquette Academy 12, LaSalle-Peru 7
Martinsville 30, Oblong 28
Massac County 54, Pinckneyville 20
Mercer County def. Sherrard, forfeit
Metro-East Lutheran 54, Palestine 30
Milford 32, Galva 26
Minooka 0, Bolingbrook 0
Moline 49, Galesburg 20
Momence 21, Aurora Central Catholic 14
Monticello 43, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
Montini 28, St. Francis 24
Morris 46, Cahokia 19
Morton 35, Metamora 7
Mt. Carmel 46, Lawrenceville 0
Mt. Zion 40, Mater Dei 0
Naperville Central 21, Neuqua Valley 17
Nashville 44, Chester 14
New Trier 42, Evanston Township 28
Newman Central Catholic 42, Mendota 8
Newton 62, Marshall 6
Niles North 34, Maine East 6
Normal 42, Normal West 15
North Mac 28, Gillespie 2
Notre Dame 50, Marmion Academy 14
O'Fallon 47, Alton 14
Oak Forest 66, Bremen 0
Oakwood 41, Salt Fork 28
Olympia 54, Pleasant Plains 16
Orion 40, Monmouth-Roseville 16
Oswego 35, Oswego East 18
Pana 71, Carlinville 27
Paris 41, Casey-Westfield 13
Peoria Notre Dame 72, Peoria 22
Peotone 59, Herscher 6
Plainfield North 10, Yorkville 0
Plainfield South 63, Joliet Central 6
Plano 35, Marengo 20
Polo 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
Prairie Ridge 25, Dundee-Crown 21
Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 18
Rich Township 54, Ottawa Township 0
Richards 46, Argo 14
Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock 0
Richwoods 41, Manual 6
Ridgewood 24, Elmwood Park 20
Ridgewood 30, Flanagan-Cornell 15
Riverdale 35, Kewanee 13
Riverside-Brookfield 25, Glenbard South 7
Riverton 26, PORTA 23
Rochelle 44, DeKalb 13
Rochester 42, Quincy Notre Dame 7
Rockridge 21, Princeton 16
Round Lake 12, North Chicago 7
Roxana 48, Vienna 16
Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Glenwood 0
Salem 35, Charleston 16
Sandburg 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 19
Sangamon Valley 38, Argenta-Oreana 7
St. Bede 30, St. Teresa 22
St. Charles North 49, Lake Park 13
St. Ignatius College Prep 53, Providence Catholic 33
St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Pontiac 16
St. Patrick 33, Benet Academy 26
St. Rita 17, Nazareth Academy 14
Stark County 43, Princeville 26
Sterling 49, Rock Island 7
Stevenson 48, Waukegan 6
Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7
Stockton 28, Forreston 14
Sullivan 35, Villa Grove 28
Sycamore 49, Althoff Catholic 0
Taylorville 25, Civic Memorial 24
Thornton Fractional North 20, Tinley Park 17
Tolono Unity 68, Mt. Vernon 36
Tremont 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22
Tri-County 30, Arcola 22
Tri-Valley 34, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Triad 42, Belleville West 14
Vandalia 48, Lanphier 0
Washington 49, Canton 24
Wesclin 43, Madison 8
West Aurora 41, East Aurora 0
West Carroll 66, Hiawatha 20
West Central 54, St. Thomas More 30
West Central Coop 34, Beardstown 12
West Chicago 42, Fenton 14
Westville 1, Hoopeston Area 0, OT
Wheaton Academy 41, Christ the King 8
Wheaton North 14, Glenbard North 7
Williamsville 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7
Winnebago 42, Oregon 21
Woodstock North 46, Harvard 0
York 16, Lyons 14
The Source: Scores and results reported by the Associated Press.