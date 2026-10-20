How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief When the Chicago Bears needed to rebound, they did so emphatically. A 31-23 win over the Falcons is what the doctor ordered. Up next is a prove-it game. Here's how to watch the Bears as they play the New England Patriots on a short week and on primetime this upcoming Thursday.



When the Chicago Bears needed to rebound, they did so emphatically.

A 31-23 win over the Falcons is what the doctor ordered. Up next is a prove-it game.

Here's how to watch the Bears as they play the New England Patriots on a short week and on primetime this upcoming Thursday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

TV: Amazon Prime Video & FOX 32 Chicago

Stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Patriots will be aired locally on FOX 32 Chicago. Those within the Chicagoland area will be able to watch live on FOX 32.

Conversely, the Bears and Patriots game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription is needed to watch the game on Prime.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots start time

Date: Oct. 22

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: 7:15 p.m., CDT

If there's ever a moment for the Bears to prove they have their winning ways down pat, Thursday would be it.

Coming off a rebound win over the Falcons, the Bears welcome the 4-2 Patriots to Chicago for a Thursday Night Football primetime game. It's a chance for the Bears to prove they have the mettle to win in primetime and beat a team that was playing for a Super Bowl just nine months ago.

New England started the year 1-2, but has rattled off three straight wins since. This includes a 29-26 win over the Bills and a 45-17 drubbing of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pats aren't a slouch.

The Bears believe they're one of the better teams in the league. They can prove it with a win.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12

Week 5: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7

Week 6: Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings