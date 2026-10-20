Chicago weather: Areas of dense fog will be possible overnight

It was another stunning day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies. Tonight will once again bring the chance for fog, some of which may be dense in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Low temperatures will dip into the lower 40s for most suburbs, and in the mid to upper 40s in Chicago.

Looking ahead

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look great with mostly sunny skies and highs right around 70.

The weekend ahead will bring a few more clouds to the area on Saturday, but at worst, I think we're partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and then Sunday should crack into the 70s.

There is now a small chance for rain on Monday, but a better chance moves in on Tuesday. Temperatures will return to near normal by Tuesday, likely in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.