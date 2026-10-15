Chicago weather: Coldest day since spring arrives Friday, frost possible Saturday

Mid-October is here and it's starting to feel a lot more like it. If you thought today was a fall-like day, just wait.

Pockets of showers will end this evening, but clouds are going to hang around. The wind will pick up and hold near 15 mph through much of the night. Lows will fall into the 40s for many locales tonight.

Looking ahead

Friday is going to be a bit unpleasant for those who have to spend awhile outside. For the first time since mid-May, highs will not make it out of the 50s Friday. Along with that, a stiff northwest wind around 15-25 mph is going to make things feel sharply cooler. And while there is a shot at some spotty showers, they look to be fairly few and far between. Some areas may actually see some slivers of sunshine before the day is over.

Saturday morning is the headline-grabber: frost is looking likely in many backyards as lows slip well into the 30s. Statistically, our average first frost is around the 16th of October. So this is not unusual at all.

After that cold, frosty start, we are in for a lot of sunshine Saturday with highs in the middle 50s (about 10 degrees below normal). Then on Sunday, the breeze picks up a bit more, but we are in for more sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Taking a look into next week, comfortable conditions return with highs near 70 degrees almost every day. Lows in the 40s. Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky each day of the week as well; things look to remain on the drier side for us.