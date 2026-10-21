Chicago weather: Sunshine and 70s stick around through Sunday

Today will be sunny with highs in the low 70s! Zero complaints from the weather department this week. Sunny skies roll on with us through the rest of the week.

Looking ahead

Thursday and Friday will both be around 70.

This weekend will be mostly sunny Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs on both days this weekend will be in the low 70s.

Cooler air is anticipated to return next week. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Our normal high today is 61 and normal low is 44.

Our sunrise this morning was at 7:11 a.m. and the sunset will be at 6:01 p.m.